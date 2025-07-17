Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout Day 2: Overall points table and summary 

Day 2 of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout was held on July 17. Group B has played all 12 matches in the first two days, while Groups A and C have participated in six. The third and final day of the Knockout will be held on July 18. Groups A and C will play their remaining six matches of the stage. The top 12 teams from the scoreboard will then progress to the next stage.

Indonesia’s Evos Esports finished top of the table with 154 points and one Booyah, securing 87 eliminations in 12 matches. The experienced squad has made a brilliant start to its Free Fire World Cup campaign.

Core Memory from Thailand stood second with 150 points and one Booyah, exhibiting consistent performances across its 12 matches. Team Vitality from Indonesia jumped to third, amassing 125 points and two Booyahs.

Overall standings after Day 2 of Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout

EVOS Esports - 154 points Core Memory Esports - 150 points Team Vitality - 125 points Fluxo - 106 points LOS - 102 points Team Falcons - 98 points Hotshot Esports - 87 points Rainbow7 - 83 points paiN Gaming - 77 points Buriram United Esports - 68 points Alfa 34 - 68 points RRQ Kazu - 61 points Virtus.pro - 52 points AG Global - 42 points Dragons Esports - 41 points ONIC Olympus - 36 points Red Hawks - 32 points Visionsystem SPA - 16 points

Fluxo Esports finished fourth with 106 points, despite not winning any matches. The Brazilian powerhouse claimed 54 eliminations in 12 encounters. Defending champions Team Falcons played only six matches and finished sixth in the overall standings with 98 points and two Booyahs.

Hotshot from Pakistan witnessed an average run in the Knockout, scoring only 87 points in 12 games and finishing seventh in the standings. Ranbow7 and Pain Gaming stood eighth and ninth with 83 and 77 points, respectively.

Buriram United from Thailand played the first six matches on Day 2 of the Free Fire event and sat 10th with 68 points and one Booyah. Alfa34 struggled in the Knockout, managing a disappointing 11th-place finish with 68 points.

Virtus Pro and AG Global have scored 52 and 42 points, respectively, in their initial six matches. Dragon Esports has accumulated 41 points. ONIC Olympus, the FFWS SEA 2025 Spring champions, suffered a poor start, accumulating a meagre 36 points in six matches. Red Hawks and Vision have scored only 32 and 16 points, respectively.

