  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:34 GMT
Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush is scheduled on July 19 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush is scheduled for July 19, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)

The Point Rush stage of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Riyadh will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The top 12 teams from the Knockout stage will contest in six matches and earn their headstart points for the finale. In total, 18 teams competed in the stage for 12 spots in the finale, with the bottom six teams facing elimination from the competition.

Ad

The second edition of the Free Fire World Cup is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The five-day event features a total prize pool of $1 million, and the champion team will earn the first prize of $300,000. Each participating team will get a share of the prize pool.

Participating teams in Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Team Falcons
  2. LOS
  3. EVOS Divine
  4. RRQ Kazu
  5. paiN Gaming
  6. Core Memory Esports x KOG
  7. Buriram United Esports
  8. Team Vitality
  9. Rainbow7
  10. AG Global
  11. Fluxo
  12. Dragons Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The Point Rush stage will kick off at 6:30 pm IST. It will be live-streamed in many languages on the YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports Official.

youtube-cover
Ad

Here is the schedule for the Point Rush stage:

  • Game 1 - Bermuda - 7:35 pm IST
  • Game 2 - Purgatory - 8:15 pm IST
  • Game 2 - Kalahari - 8:45 pm IST
  • Game 3 - Alpine - 9:25 pm IST
  • Game 5 - Nexterra - 10:00 pm IST
  • Game 6 - Solara - 10:30 pm IST

Knockout Stage overview

Thailand’s Team Falcons, who won the previous edition of the World Cup, displayed exceptional performances in the Knockout and topped the overall points table. LOS from Brazil showcased aggressive performances and grabbed the second position in the Knockout Stage.

Ad

Indonesian powerhouses Evos and RRQ also looked impressive throughout their 12 matches. They were third and fourth, respectively. Pain Gaming and Core Memory finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Buriram United struggled in a few of their matches and came seventh in the overall standings.

Ad

Team Vitality was eighth in the Knockout Stage. Fluxo, the FFWS 2025 Global champions, faced challenges in their matches and ranked 11th in the standings. Dragons Esports barely made it to the Finale of the Free Fire World Cup 2025.

Vision System missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin and ended up in 13th place. ONIC Olympus from Indonesia had a dismal run and came 14th in the knockout. Pakistan’s Hotshot finished 15th in the stage. Red Hawks from Bangladesh was in the bottom spot in the Free Fire World Cup Knockout.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications