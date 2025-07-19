Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The Point Rush stage of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Riyadh will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The top 12 teams from the Knockout stage will contest in six matches and earn their headstart points for the finale. In total, 18 teams competed in the stage for 12 spots in the finale, with the bottom six teams facing elimination from the competition.The second edition of the Free Fire World Cup is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The five-day event features a total prize pool of $1 million, and the champion team will earn the first prize of $300,000. Each participating team will get a share of the prize pool.Participating teams in Free Fire World Cup 2025 Point Rush View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam FalconsLOSEVOS DivineRRQ KazupaiN GamingCore Memory Esports x KOGBuriram United EsportsTeam VitalityRainbow7AG GlobalFluxoDragons EsportsSchedule and how to watchThe Point Rush stage will kick off at 6:30 pm IST. It will be live-streamed in many languages on the YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports Official.Here is the schedule for the Point Rush stage:Game 1 - Bermuda - 7:35 pm ISTGame 2 - Purgatory - 8:15 pm ISTGame 2 - Kalahari - 8:45 pm ISTGame 3 - Alpine - 9:25 pm ISTGame 5 - Nexterra - 10:00 pm ISTGame 6 - Solara - 10:30 pm ISTKnockout Stage overviewThailand’s Team Falcons, who won the previous edition of the World Cup, displayed exceptional performances in the Knockout and topped the overall points table. LOS from Brazil showcased aggressive performances and grabbed the second position in the Knockout Stage.Indonesian powerhouses Evos and RRQ also looked impressive throughout their 12 matches. They were third and fourth, respectively. Pain Gaming and Core Memory finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Buriram United struggled in a few of their matches and came seventh in the overall standings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Vitality was eighth in the Knockout Stage. Fluxo, the FFWS 2025 Global champions, faced challenges in their matches and ranked 11th in the standings. Dragons Esports barely made it to the Finale of the Free Fire World Cup 2025.Vision System missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a narrow margin and ended up in 13th place. ONIC Olympus from Indonesia had a dismal run and came 14th in the knockout. Pakistan’s Hotshot finished 15th in the stage. Red Hawks from Bangladesh was in the bottom spot in the Free Fire World Cup Knockout.