Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout Day 5: Overall standings, match-wise winners, and more

The culmination of Day 5 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Knockout Stage 2023 witnessed CGGG rising to the summit. The day featured intense matches between Groups B and C. The matches of Group B are now concluded in this stage. Unfortunately, Furious Gaming and WASK faced elimination from the event, marking the end of their journey.

As the competition tightens, only 12 teams will secure qualification for the next round, intensifying the battle for supremacy in the FFWS. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia stand in second place with 291 points, while EXP Esports and Buriram United, who will meet today for the final time in this stage, have occupied the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

Free Fire World Series Knockout Week 2 standings and Day 5 overview

Game 1 - Bermuda

Poco Star kicked off the day with a resounding victory in the first match on Bermuda, securing 14 frags. EXP closely followed in the second position, while LOUD, despite an early exit, managed to eliminate four enemies before their departure.

Game 2 - Purgatory

P Esports, a top-tier Free Fire lineup, showcased patience in the second match and claimed the win with 10 frags. LOUD, again demonstrating aggression, accumulated 21 points with an impressive 14 frags. LOUD Lost and Cuan played pivotal roles, eliminating six and four enemies, respectively.

Game 3 - Alpine

The third battle witnessed WAG emerging victorious with 14 frags, and Krilllin, their fragger, earned the MVP title for contributing five frags. RRQ Kazu secured the second position, while P Esports claimed the third spot with nine and seven frags, respectively.

Game 4 - Kalahari

CGGG from Thailand unleashed a barrage of action in the fourth round, amassing 23 frags despite not securing the Booyah. This remarkable performance pushed their match tally to 32 points. RRQ Kazu secured 13 frags, and concluded the win with 25 points.

Game 5 - Nexterra

The streak for CGGG Esports continued into the fifth match, where they clinched the victory with 12 frags, and Peter was named the MVP with eight frags. LOUD displayed consistent gameplay, securing the second position with 14 eliminations.

Game 6 - Purgatory

After a series of commendable performances, LOUD finally secured a Booyah in the final round of the Free Fire World Series Day 5 with 12 frags. WAG and God of Wolf secured the second and third positions, respectively, with 10 frags each.

