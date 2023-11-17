Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout stage Day 4: Livestream, groups, teams, and how to watch 

Day 4 of the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout stage will kick off on November 17, 2023. The second week of this phase begins with exciting clashes between Groups A and B, featuring six classic matches across four maps. Only 12 matches remain in this round, and only the top 12 teams will advance to the next one.

In the Knockout stage, 18 teams are divided into three groups. Each group has six squads. The participants must clash across 24 matches to determine the top-ranking contenders.

The tournament will then move into the Points Rush phase, during which the top 12 teams from the previous round will face off over two days.

Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout participating teams

Here are the participating teams at the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout Day 4:

Group A

Thorrad (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) MIBR (Brazil) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Magic Squad (Brazil) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)

Group B

Furious Gaming (Argentina) WASK (Morocco) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) GOW (Vietnam) CGGG (Thailand) WAG (Vietnam)

Where to watch and map schedule for Day 4

The official Free Fire Esports YouTube channel will broadcast the Day 4 matches live in multiple languages at 5 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 4:

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - Random map

Overall results after Day 3

EXP Esports from Thailand asserted their dominance on Day 3 of the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout stage, amassing an impressive 112 points across six matches. Their exceptional performance propelled them to the summit of the table with 213 points (over 24 points ahead of the next team).

EXP Esports is the only team to have crossed the 200-point threshold so far, securing four Booyahs in the process.

Buriram United Esports, another formidable Thai team, secured the second position with a tally of 189 points. Notably, they are only the second team to surpass 100 frags.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia finished third, while CGGG from Thailand claimed the fourth spot in the rankings.

Hotshot from Pakistan grabbed the 14th spot with 78 points, followed by P Esports and MIBR. All Glory Gaming and Wask finished 17th and 18th with 71 and 64 points, respectively.

