Pakistan’s Hotshot Esports qualifies for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 

Hotshot Esports, an experienced Pakistani squad, have sealed their seat in the Free Fire World Series 2023 Bangkok. This squad became the top performer in the FFWS: Pakistan Qualifiers after displaying consistent gameplay in the one-day Grand Finals. Their members, Action and Anas, have played a key part in this success.

Hotshot claimed four Booyahs in their eight matches at the Grand Finals. They acquired 95 kills, of which the duo of Action and Anas got 54. Their performance in the first three games was incredible, but this squad remained in second place till later. Their closest rival, House of Blood, led the scoreboard till the fifth match's end.

Hotshot won their fifth, sixth, and seventh games consecutively to take the top spot. Last year, this team conquered the Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 and represented their nation in the World Series 2022. They will once again be their country’s representative in the upcoming World Series, set for November 10 to 26.

Free Fire World Series Pakistan Qualifiers 2023 overview

Overall standings of Pakistan Qualifiers Finals (Image via Garena)

The FFWS: Pakistan Qualifiers were played from August 15 to 27, while the Playoffs took place from September 1 to 3 with 36 teams. The Grand Finals, which boasted 12 squads, took place on September 9.

House of Blood exhibited powerful performances in eight matches and clinched three Booyahs. The star-studded roster even tried their hardest to win their last game, eventually picking up a 31-point victory. But they, unfortunately, fell short of couldn't qualify for the 2023 FFWS by 11 points. Their athletes — Muzzamml, KAI, and Danny — were among the Finale's top five players.

No Chance, another tier-1 Pakistani Free Fire crew, took third place with 91 points. However, this lineup didn't play as impressively as the top two performers. Team Champs occupied the fourth spot with 87 points, closely followed by Xenon in fifth.

Team Legacy, who secured a Booyah in the Finals, came seventh on the overall scoreboard. This squad couldn't perform consistently throughout this crucial Qualifiers stage. Virus Esports came eighth with 63 points. Men In Black and Red Notice finished 11th and 12th spots, respectively.

Apart from Horshot, Magic Squad, Loud, and MIBR from Brazil have booked their seats in the 2023 World Series. Furious from Argentina and Wask from MEA have also advanced to the prestigious Free Fire tournament.

Several regional are events currently running, which will decide the remaining slots of that event.

