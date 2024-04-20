Free Fire World Series 2024 Brazil: Teams, format, schedule, and more

April 20 marks the commencement of the Free Fire World Series 2024 Brazil. Garena will organize this competition in three stages: Phase One, Phase Two, and Grand Finals. 18 Brazilian squads will clash against one another in this contest. The top three teams from Phase One will be selected for the Esports World Cup set to be played in July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The initial stage (Phase One) will span eight weeks, starting on April 20 and ending on June 10. The 18 teams, divided into three groups, will contest in a Round Robin format in this stage. Phase Two's format details will be revealed in the coming days. The top-ranked team from the group stages will gain a slot in the World Series 2024 Global Finals.

FFWS 2024 Brazil Grand Finals is scheduled for September 28, where the top 12 teams from Phase Two will play. The two best squads from this ultimate stage will progress to the World Series 2024 Global Finals, which will also be hosted in Brazil.

Free Fire World Series 2024 Brazil participants

These are the directly invited 18 teams that will take part in the event;

Alfa 34 LOUD Jacobina EC E-Sports Corinthians Flamengo Esports MIBR Tec Toy Cripz INTZ Fluxo Influence Rage Antisocial Team Miners.gg E1 Sports Magic Squad PaiN Gaming iNCO Gaming LOS Team Solid

Fluxo has already captured a spot in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024 after achieving the second rank in the Snapdragon Mobile Masters. The famous Brazilian organization will endeavor to yield a similar favorable outcome in its regional FFWS 2024. The team has recently acquired the ex-roster of Magic Squad, who notched up the World Series 2023.

LOUD, a renowned club, came fourth in the Snapdragon Free Fire Masters 2024 and seventh in the FFWS 2023. This experienced lineup will aim to regain their dominance in the upcoming FFWS Brazil.

Miner.gg, Alpha 34, Miners.gg, and Team Solid displayed below-average performances in the recently concluded Masters. Their goal will now be to make a comeback and achieve a spot in the Esports World Cup as well as FFWS Global Finals.

In March 2024, Influence Rage debuted in the Free Fire scene and will contest in their first official competition at FFWS 2024 Brazil. Popular organizations like MIBR, INCO, and INTZ will also be looking to achieve a respectable rank in the event and reach the Esports World Cup and FFWS Global Finals.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback