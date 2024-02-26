Free Fire World Series 2024 Indonesia Spring Knockout Stage: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series 2024 Indonesia Spring came to an end on February 25. This initial phase ran over nine days, where the top 12 out of the 18 participating teams moved to the Points Rush and the Grand Finals, while the bottom six clubs faced elimination from this tournament. The tournament features two slots for the FFWS 2024 SEA Spring.

RRQ Kazu emerged as the top performer with 645 points, including 360 kills. They claimed seven Booyahs in their 36 matches. The crew was consistent throughout their six matchdays and was the only team that scored more than 600 points in this stage.

Bigetron Delta claimed the second rank with 552 points, including 328 eliminations in the Free Fire event. The lineup picked up nine Booyahs, the most by any team in the Knockout Stage. The renowned club recently signed Reo, Sensei, and Nemzz in their lineup and has made a great start to the competition.

Overall standings and highlights of Free Fire World Series 2024 Spring Indonesia Knockout Stage

Here is the overall scoreboard of the Knockout Stage;

RRO Kazu - 645 points Bigetron Delta - 552 points EVOS Divine - 483 points ONIC Olympus - 477 points Morph Team - 469 points Indostars - 445 points Tiger Wong Esports - 431 points MBR Epsilon - 394 points Dewa United - 394 points Thorrad - 364 points Vesakha Semangat Oke - 341 points Genesis Dogma SF - 340 points Kagendra - 324 points SATU Esports - 249 points Team Vagos - 221 points Kraken Esports - 199 points ARF SCF - 192 points JS Luxs - 171 points

Evos Divine was in the third rank with 483 points and 267 frags. The experienced Free Fire squad had fantastic performances on the last day, which helped them secure the podium. Onic Olympus posted 477 points on the scoreboard and took fourth place. Morph and Indostars scored 469 and 445 points, securing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Dewa United came ninth with 394 points after showcasing their below-average performance in the initial stage. Thorrad, a popular Free Fire squad, accumulated 364 points. Genesis Dogma garnered 340 points and ranked 12th in the charts. These 12 top squads will now fight in the Points Rush and the Finals from March 1 to 3.

Kagendra finished 13th with 324 points, failing to reach the next round of the FFWS Indonesia 2024 Spring. Satu Esports and Team Vegas scored 249 and 221 points respectively. Kraken, ARF, and JS Luxs were the teams at the bottom in the Knockout Stage and performed poorly.

