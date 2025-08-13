  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Fall: Dates, teams, and prize pool announced

Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Fall: Dates, teams, and prize pool announced

By Gametube
Published Aug 13, 2025 03:10 GMT
FFWS 2025 SEA Fall begins on August 15 (Image via Instagram/Free Fire Esports Global)
FFWS 2025 SEA Fall begins on August 15 (Image via Instagram/Free Fire Esports Global)

The Fall edition of the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA will take place from August 15 to October 5. A total of 18 Southeast Asian teams will clash against each other in the event. Garena has increased the total prize of the tournament to $400,000 compared to its spring edition. The top eight teams from the tournament will qualify for the FFWS 2025 Global Finals.

Ad

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA will run across six weeks from August 15 to September 21. The top 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals, while the rest six clubs will be eliminated. The Grand Finals will take place on October 5, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Participating teams in Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Fall

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Buriram United Esports
  2. All Gamers Global
  3. RRQ Kazu
  4. Heavy
  5. Virtus.pro
  6. Maqna Esports
  7. P Esports
  8. Pharaoh
  9. EVOS Divine
  10. WAG
  11. ONIC Olympus
  12. Todak
  13. Team Falcons
  14. Team Flash
  15. Bigetron by Vitality
  16. GOW
  17. Kagendra
  18. Expand

Prize pool distribution

The top-performing team of each match day will receive a cash prize of $250, while the champions will earn the first prize of $100,000. The MVP of the Grand Finals will also receive $4,000.

Here is the ranked-wise prize pool distribution:

  • 1st Place - $100,000
  • 2nd Place - $40,000
  • 3rd Place - $20,000
  • 4th Place - $20,000
  • 5th Place - $15,000
  • 6th Place - $15,000
  • 7th Place - $12,000
  • 8th Place - $12,000
  • 9th Place - $10,000
  • 10th Place - $10,000
  • 11th Place - $10,000
  • 12th Place - $10,000
  • 13th Place - $3,000
  • 14th Place - $3,000
  • 15th Place - $3,000
  • 16th Place - $3,000
  • 17th Place - $3,000
  • 18th Place - $2,500
Ad

Evos Divine from Indonesia recently emerged victorious in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025, which was held in Riyadh in July last month. The team has already secured their spot in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals.

Evos won the Esports World Cup 2025 (Image via YouTube/FF Esports ID)
Evos won the Esports World Cup 2025 (Image via YouTube/FF Esports ID)

The Spring Season of the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA was won by ONIC Olympus. However, the team lost their momentum in the Esports World Cup and finished 14th in the overall standings. They will aim to bounce back and defend their World Series SEA title.

Ad

Buriram United was the runner-up of the previous edition. The team faltered in the Esports World Cup, as they ranked ninth in the overall standings. The experienced roster will look to do well in the upcoming event and qualify for the Global Finals.

Fans can watch the World Series 2025 SEA Fall live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports at 16:00 WIB in many languages.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications