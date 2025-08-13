Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Fall: Dates, teams, and prize pool announced

The Fall edition of the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA will take place from August 15 to October 5. A total of 18 Southeast Asian teams will clash against each other in the event. Garena has increased the total prize of the tournament to $400,000 compared to its spring edition. The top eight teams from the tournament will qualify for the FFWS 2025 Global Finals.The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA will run across six weeks from August 15 to September 21. The top 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals, while the rest six clubs will be eliminated. The Grand Finals will take place on October 5, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.Participating teams in Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA Fall View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBuriram United EsportsAll Gamers GlobalRRQ KazuHeavyVirtus.proMaqna EsportsP EsportsPharaohEVOS DivineWAGONIC OlympusTodakTeam FalconsTeam FlashBigetron by VitalityGOWKagendraExpandPrize pool distribution The top-performing team of each match day will receive a cash prize of $250, while the champions will earn the first prize of $100,000. The MVP of the Grand Finals will also receive $4,000. Here is the ranked-wise prize pool distribution:1st Place - $100,0002nd Place - $40,0003rd Place - $20,0004th Place - $20,0005th Place - $15,0006th Place - $15,0007th Place - $12,0008th Place - $12,0009th Place - $10,00010th Place - $10,00011th Place - $10,00012th Place - $10,00013th Place - $3,00014th Place - $3,00015th Place - $3,00016th Place - $3,00017th Place - $3,00018th Place - $2,500Evos Divine from Indonesia recently emerged victorious in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025, which was held in Riyadh in July last month. The team has already secured their spot in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals.Evos won the Esports World Cup 2025 (Image via YouTube/FF Esports ID)The Spring Season of the Free Fire World Series 2025 SEA was won by ONIC Olympus. However, the team lost their momentum in the Esports World Cup and finished 14th in the overall standings. They will aim to bounce back and defend their World Series SEA title.Buriram United was the runner-up of the previous edition. The team faltered in the Esports World Cup, as they ranked ninth in the overall standings. The experienced roster will look to do well in the upcoming event and qualify for the Global Finals.Fans can watch the World Series 2025 SEA Fall live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports at 16:00 WIB in many languages.