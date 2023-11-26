Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, map schedule, bonus points, and more

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, November 26. In this climactic stage, the 12 participating teams will engage in one last showdown, battling it out over six matches to determine the world champions of the year. The contest kicked off on November 10 with a total of 18 teams from across the world.

After two weeks of intense competition across three stages, the FFWS will culminate with the crowning of a champion. Boasting a colossal prize pool of $1 million at stake, the event promises high stakes and thrilling clashes. The champions will take $300K in prize money.

Free Fire World Series 2023 Grand Finals teams

Here are the 12 finalists:

EXP Esports (Thailand) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) Magic Squad (Brazil) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) Poco Star (Indonesia) WAG (Vietnam) Thorrad (Indonesia) Expand (Malaysia) P Esports (Vietnam) God Of Wolf (Vietnam)

Map schedule for Grand Finals

Fans worldwide can catch the action live on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports India in both Hindi and English, starting at 5 pm IST. Here's the map schedule for the finals:

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - Random map

Bonus points and top teams to watch out for

CGGG from Thailand are set to enter the finals with a substantial advantage, boasting 13 headstart points. Their compatriots, Buriram United and EXP Esports will commence the finals with 11 and four points, respectively. The Thai team's dominance in the knockout stages, coupled with a solid showing in the Points Rush, positions them as strong favorites for the grand finals.

Magic Squad have consistently challenged Thai teams since the first stage, showcasing their potential to clinch glory. RRQ Kazu's impressive and steady run throughout the tournament has also established them as formidable contenders for the prestigious Free Fire trophy.

LOUD, a fan-favorite team, are poised to make a significant impact after an above-average performance in the final two stages. Additionally, three Vietnamese teams are eager to turn their fortunes around and contend for the championship. The stage is set for an intense battle, and these teams are ready to forge their path to the coveted trophy.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.