Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout wrapped up on November 10, with Buriram United capturing the first position. The Thai giants amassed 105 points and two Booyahs in six games. Magic Squad is in second place with 92 points after playing admirably consistently throughout Day 2. RRQ came third with 80 points despite not having any Booyah.

On the other hand, Glory of Wolf (GOW) clinched two Booyahs on the opening day but didn't perform as well in their other encounters. They claimed the seventh spot with 53 points. Furious Gaming from Argentina scored 41 points, while Hotshot from Pakistan posted 30 points on the screen after six games.

Free Fire World Series Knockout Day 1 (Group A vs B) overview

Day 1 overall scoreboard of FFWS Knockout (Image via Garena)

Game 1 - Bermuda

God of Wolf from Vietnam kicked off the FFWS campaign with a brilliant 21-point Booyah in the opener. Their member, Dyan, was the MVP of this game with five frags. Furious Gaming was the second-best performer with 20 points, including 11 eliminations. WAG and Magic Squad claimed 15 and 14 points in the first game.

Game 2 - Purgatory

Magic Squad, a famous Brazilian Free Fire lineup, registered a 21-point Booyah in this match. Buriram United got their momentum going and scored 19 points with the help of 10 eliminations. RRQ Kazu accumulated 16 points, half of which came from eliminations.

Game 3 - Alpine

Magic Squad bagged their second Booyah in a row with 28 points, which included 16 eliminations. CGGG captured 20 points after showing a terrific performance. Buriram United and Thorrad gained 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Game 4 - Kalahari

Buriram United Esports got their first Booyah with 24 points in this game. Free Fire star Joena was the star of this match, with five eliminations. Magic Squad, once again, played admirably and achieved 19 points. RRQ Kazu and CGGG grabbed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Game 5 - Nexterra

Buriram United conquered a mammoth 31-point Booyah in Match 5. Wassana, a member of this squad, obtained eight kills alone. MIBR acquired 18 points, while All Glory Gaming and RRQ garnered 15 and 13 points, respectively. Magic was eliminated with seven points.

Game 6 - Bermuda

God of Wolf won this game with a 20-point Booyah. CGGG and Wag collected 19 and 13 points, respectively, while Thorrad, RRQ, and Buriram United picked up 13 points each.

