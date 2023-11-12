Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout saw Groups B and C contest six matches. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia finished first with 177 points in the overall standings. Right on their heels, CGGG stood second with 166 points. Both teams have played 12 matches so far. Meanwhile, Buriram United dropped to third place, having contested no matches on the second day.

WAG grabbed fourth position with 102 points in their 12 matches. Exp Esports, who played their first six games on Day 2, put on an outstanding performance and finished fifth with 101 points. Furious Gaming and God of Wolf stood sixth and seventh, respectively.

Free Fire World Series Knockout Day 2 (Group B vs C) overview

Top six teams standings after Day 2 (Image via Garena)

Game 1 - Bermuda

Exp Esports made an emphatic start to the day, claiming a mammoth 31-point Booyah in the first match. Loud also impressed viewers after grabbing 20 important points. Indonesian teams RRQ Kazu and Poco Star took 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Game 2 - Purgatory

RRQ Kazu secured the Booyah in the second encounter with 20 points, including eight frags. Razor was the star performer with four kills and 1317 damage. CGGG adopted an aggressive approach and accrued 21 points, including 14 eliminations.

7th to 13th ranked teams after Day 2 of Free Fire World Series (Image via Garena)

Game 3 - Alpine

Exp Esports pulled off their second Booyah with 25 points in the third battle thanks to Dew and Caramel’s performances. Loud also put on a commendable show and amassed 20 impressive points. Meanwhile, CGGG had another good performance, scoring 19 points.

Game 4 - Kalahari

RRQ Kazu delivered an imperious performance in the fourth match, accruing a massive 37-point Booyah. Their Free Fire stars, Abayy, Dutzz, and Razor, picked up five, seven, and nine eliminations respectively. Meanwhile, CGGG maintained their momentum and garnered 17 points. Wask exhibited a lot of confidence in the encounter, culminating in a 13-point haul.

Osaka ranked 13th after six matches on Day 2 (Image via Garena)

Game 5 - Nexterra

Switching to the fifth game, CGGG Esports delivered another spectacular performance to clinch a 25-point Booyah. WAG garnered 17 points, while EXP and Furious Gaming posted 15 points each.

Game 6 - Purgatory

With a 22-point haul, Osaka emerged victorious in the last match of Day 2. God of Wolf and Expand snatched 18 points each from this battle. Right behind them, RRQ Kazu added 17 to their name at the end of the Free Fire World Series Day 2.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.