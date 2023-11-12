Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout Day 3: Livestream, groups, map schedule, and Day 2 results

The third day of the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout stage will begin on November 12, 2023, featuring a riveting battle between teams from Groups A and C, the first time they will take on each other. There will be a total of six games, which will be broadcast live on the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube channel from 5:00 pm IST.

The Knockout, the first phase of the FFWS 2023, will run until November 19 and feature 36 matches. The first two days witnessed an exciting contest as the competing squads battled for 12 slots in the subsequent round.

Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout participating teams

Below are the participating teams for the FFWS Knockout:

Group A

Thorrad (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) MIBR (Brazil) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Magic Squad (Brazil) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)

Group C

LOUD (Brazil) P Esports (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) EXP Esports (Thailand) Osaka (Colombia) POCO Star (Indonesia)

Map schedule for Day 3

The first five matches are scheduled to be played across various maps, adding a dynamic element to the gameplay. Meanwhile, the final match will have its map randomly selected, adding to the thrill.

Here is the map order for Free Fire World Series Day 3:

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - Random map

Day 2 match results

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia struggled for Booyah on Day 1 but finally managed to grab two on the second day. As a result, they climbed to first place in the rankings with 177 points.

Trailing closely in second place was Thai powerhouse CGGG, who amassed 166 points from 12 matches. While they began the tournament strongly on the first day, the team's improved gameplay on the second day elevated them to second place.

Making their debut, EXP Esports exhibited remarkable prowess, amassing an impressive 101 points and emerging as the day's standout performers. All eyes will be on them on Day 3, as fans eagerly anticipate whether they can replicate their stellar performance.

Meanwhile, star team LOUD had a fine outing, but they would be aiming for an even stronger performance to end the week.

The third day of the Knockout stage holds significance, as it marks the midpoint of this intense phase. Teams will enjoy a well-deserved four-day break before re-entering the arena to compete against each other on November 17.

