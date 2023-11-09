Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout: Groups, teams, schedule, scoring system, and how to watch

The Knockout round of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 is all set to be played from November 10 to 19. Garena has divided 18 teams randomly into three groups for this first round. The 12 best performers from the Knockout will be chosen for the second round, named the Points Rush. The remaining six (ranked 13th to 18th) will be eliminated and go home with a cash prize of $18K each.

The total prize pool of this international event is $1 million, of which $300K will be given to the winning team. The Free Fire World Series is to be hosted in three rounds: Group Stage, Points Rush, and the Grand Finals.

Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout groups

The knockouts will consist of three groups of six teams each, playing in a round-robin format, which will be conducted over two weekends. Here are 18 Free Fire teams that will contest in the initial round.

Group A

Thorrad (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) MIBR (Brazil) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Magic Squad (Brazil) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)

Group B

Furious Gaming (Argentina) WASK (Morocco) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) GOW (Vietnam) CGGG (Thailand) WAG (Vietnam)

Group C

LOUD (Brazil) P Esports (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) EXP Esports (Thailand) Osaka (Colombia) POCO Star (Indonesia)

Schedule and where to watch

Over the course of six days, the aforementioned groups will compete in a Round Robin format.The contest will be livestreamed on Free Fire Esports' YouTube channel at around 4 pm IST.

Day 1 - November 10 - Group A and B

Day 2 - November 11 - Group B and C

Day 3 - November 12 - Group A and C

Day 4 - November 17 - Group A and B

Day 5 - November 18 - Group B and C

Day 6 - November 19 - Group A and C

Points System for FFWS 2023

The scoring system for the 2023 World Series will be the same as usual, meaning a 12-point system will be used in this mega event.

1st place: 12

2nd place: 9

3rd place: 8

4th place: 7

5th place: 6

6th place: 5

7th place: 4

8th place: 3

9th place: 2

10th place: 1

11th place: 0

12th place: 0

Each Kill - 1 point

Evos Esports, the defending champions, recently disbanded their Free Fire roster. However, Buriram United has acquired that lineup and is now gearing up for the World Series. The roster will be aiming for their third FFWS title.

The top 12 squads of this phase will battle in the Points Rush to earn headstart points. Later, in the one-day Grand Finals on November 26, they will engage each other for the coveted FFWS trophy and a share of the prize money.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.