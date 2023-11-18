Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout Day 5: Groups, teams, schedule, and Day 4 results

The fifth (penultimate day) of the Free Fire World Series Knockout begins on November 18 at 5 pm IST. Groups B and C will face each other across six matches. Today will be an important day for Group B teams as all their matches in this initial stage will be completed. The 12 top performers from the Knockout will be given a ticket to the second round, named Points Rush.

Thai squads Bruriram United and CGGG are currently in first and second ranks, respectively, after Day 4. On the other hand, P Esports from Vietnam is in last place. The remaining 12 matches of the Knockout Stage will play a big part in determining the top 12 teams.

Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout groups

Here are the 18 participating teams of the ongoing FFWS:

Group A

Thorrad (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) MIBR (Brazil) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Magic Squad (Brazil) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)

Group B

Furious Gaming (Argentina) WASK (Morocco) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) GOW (Vietnam) CGGG (Thailand) WAG (Vietnam)

Group C

LOUD (Brazil) P Esports (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) EXP Esports (Thailand) Osaka (Colombia) POCO Star (Indonesia)

Map schedule for Day 5

Day 5 of the World Series will be livestreamed on the Free Fire Esports' YouTube channel at 5 pm IST. Here is the map rotation of the day:

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - random map

Overall standings after Day 4

Buriram United amassed 279 points in 18 matches. The two-time world champion squad has earned four Booyahs and 150 eliminations so far in this round after exhibiting strong gameplay. Their counterpart, CGGG, was only six points behind them with the help of two Booyahs and 164 eliminations.

Brazil’s Magic Squad and Indonesia’s RRQ stood third and fourth with 234 and 231 points, respectively. Both the popular clubs had stellar performances in their 18 games so far.

EXP Esports from Thailand played only 12 games but scored 214 points, including 119 kills. The renowned Free Fire squad will play their remaining 12 games in the last two days of the Knockout and is expected to finish in the top three of the overall standings.

Thorrad secured 185 points and three Booyahs in 18 encounters. WAG and Poco Star have captured 164 and 143 points so far. LOUD, a Brazilian Free Fire team, had a modest run in the first half of the Knockout as they claimed 138 in 12 games.

