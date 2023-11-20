Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout: Overall points table, qualified teams for Grand Finals

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Knockout Stage 2023 has reached its conclusion, with the top 12 teams successfully qualifying for the Grand Finals. In this stage, a total of 18 teams from around the world were divided into three groups, and they engaged in intense competition over 24 matches. The bottom six clubs have been eliminated from the World Series.

Standing out as the most dominant team in this group, EXP Esports from Thailand claimed the top spot with an impressive 413 points. Their compatriots, Buriram United Esports, secured a formidable second place with six Booyahs and a total of 376 points. CGGG, another Thai team, comfortably occupied the third position with 376 points, solidifying their presence among the top-performing teams in the FFWS Knockout Stage.

Qualified teams for Grand Finals of Free Fire World Series 2023

EXP Esports (Thailand) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) Magic Squad (Brazil) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) Poco Star (Indonesia) WAG (Vietnam) Thorrad (Indonesia) Expand (Malaysia) P Esports (Vietnam) God Of Wolf (Vietnam)

Three teams from each of the powerhouse regions—Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam—have successfully secured qualification for the World Series 2023 Grand Finals. Additionally, two teams representing Brazil and one from Malaysia have also earned spots in the prestigious event.

One notable journey among the Brazilian teams was that of fan-favorite LOUD, who overcame a slow start to ultimately secure a position in the top five. Meanwhile, their compatriots, Magic Star, showcased exceptional class and consistency throughout the qualifying stages.

Hotshot Esports from Pakistan fell short of the qualification mark by a narrow margin of seven points. Unfortunately, three teams from Latin America, MIBR, All Glory Gaming, and Osaka, also faced a similar fate and were unable to secure qualification. These four teams, alongside Furious Gaming and WASK, were ousted from the competition, concluding their journey in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023.

Prior to the Grand Finals, the qualified teams will engage in the Points Rush stage scheduled for November 24 and 25. In this stage, they will participate in twelve matches, competing to accumulate headstart points. These headstart points will play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the Grand Finals, set to take place on November 26.

The Points Rush stage serves as a strategic precursor, allowing teams to secure an advantageous position as they brace themselves for the pinnacle of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023.

