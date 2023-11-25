Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Points Rush Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Points Rush stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 kicked off on November 24, featuring the top 12 teams vying for crucial headstart points. Emerging as the frontrunners, CGGG from Thailand secured the lead with an impressive 84 points, granting them a substantial eight headstart points. Following closely, Magic Squad from Brazil claimed the second spot with 82 points, earning them six headstart points.

Loud secured the third position, and RRQ Kazu currently holds the fourth spot in the overall rankings. Buriram had a moderate performance, settling for the fifth rank. Meanwhile, despite being the top team in the knockout stages, EXP Esports faced challenges, finishing the day in the eighth position.

Free Fire World Series Points Rush Day 1 standings

Game 1 - Bermuda

Expand started the stage on a high note by clinching the first Booyah with an impressive 12 kill points, tied with RRQ Kazu, who secured a similar score through 15 frag points and a second-place finish in the match. Expand Crimemks earned the MVP award for his remarkable performance with nine eliminations.

Game 2 - Purgatory

In the second match of the day, EXP Esports displayed patient gameplay, securing another Booyah with seven eliminations. However, CGGG claimed the top spot in the match standings with 13 frags and a second-place finish.

Day 1 overall standings of FFWS Points Rush (Image via Garena)

Game 3 - Alpine

Magic Squad's Yago showcased individual brilliance in the third battle of the day, leading his team to victory with 12 eliminations. CGGG continued their strong performance, extracting 18 points from the match.

Game 4 - Kalahari

Loud seized the spotlight in the fourth match, securing a Booyah with 13 frags, where their Free Fire pro Mexico earned the MVP title after securing seven eliminations. WAG secured the second spot with an impressive 16 frag points, while EXP Esports claimed third place with eight eliminations.

Game 5 - Nexterra

Magic Squad continued their dominance by securing their second Booyah of the day in the fifth match, with Yago once again earning the MVP title for his valuable contributions. CGGG and Buriram claimed the second and third positions with 10 and nine kills, respectively.

Game 6 - Kalahari

In the final match of the day, after a series of commendable performances, CGGG emerged victorious with nine eliminations. Buriram United, despite being eliminated in fifth place with 14 kills, showcased a strong performance. Poco Star, a top-tier Free Fire lineup, played strategically to secure second place in the last game.

