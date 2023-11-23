Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Points Rush: Teams, bonus points, dates, and more

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 has successfully concluded its first stage and will move to the second, known as Points Rush. This two-day stage will see the top 12 teams from around the world engaging in 12 intense matches as they try to accumulate crucial headstart points. These points will provide the teams with a significant advantage as they progress into the finals scheduled for November 26.

The Points Rush round is scheduled for November 24 and 25. The Group Stage was hosted between 18 clubs from November 10 to 19. The event will be live-streamed on Free Fire Esports' official YouTube channel from 5 pm IST onwards.

Qualified teams for FFWS 2023 Points Rush and Grand Finals

Here are the top 12 teams that will play in the remaining stages of the Free Fire World Series:

EXP Esports (Thailand) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) Magic Squad (Brazil) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) Poco Star (Indonesia) WAG (Vietnam) Thorrad (Indonesia) Expand (Malaysia) P Esports (Vietnam) God Of Wolf (Vietnam)

Points system in FFWS Points Rush 2023

Each day, the team who ranks first will earn eight points, with the second and third-placed teams receiving six and five points, respectively. The fourth-ranked team will accumulate four points, while the fifth and sixth-ranked teams will be awarded three and two points, respectively.

Headstart Points for Free Fire World Series (Image via Garena)

Teams ranking from seventh to 10th place will each receive one point, while the bottom two teams will not earn any points for that particular day's performance.

FFWS 2023 Knockout Stage Performance Overview

Teams from Thailand demonstrated their exceptional prowess in the knockout stage, effortlessly securing the top three positions. EXP Esports emerged as the standout team, achieving the remarkable feat of surpassing the 400-point mark. They were joined by compatriots Buriram United, who secured six Booyahs, and third-ranked team, CGGG, with three.

The top three stood out as the only teams to surpass the 200-point mark in frags.

Brazilian squads Magic Squad and LOUD had a modest start to the competition, but their impressive performances in the final moments propelled them up the rankings. Despite the initial challenges, both teams have showcased immense potential, and their ability to surge in critical moments highlights their resilience and skill. With the qualities they've displayed, both these teams are undoubtedly strong contenders for the Free Fire World Series 2023 title.

