Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 SEA Spring: Winners, qualified teams for Esports World Cup, and more

Team Falcons has become the undisputed champions of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 SEA Spring. The Thai lineup amassed 124 points with the help of 58 eliminations and two Booyahs in six matches in this event's Grand Finals. The club was awarded a cash prize of $100,000. The organization acquired the former lineup of CGGG earlier in 2024 and has managed to lift its first major title in a short period of time.

The Grand Finale of the FFWS SEA was played in Vietnam on May 26, where 12 teams fought for eight seats in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh. A total of six matches were played across five maps in this stage.

Vietnamese squad P Esports secured second place in the Grand Finals with 99 points and one Booyah. Buriram United from Thailand clinched the third rank with 97 points despite not grabbing a single Booyah. This squad saw a disappointing start to the Finals but performed well in its last five matches. A member of this team, Wassana, became the World Series' MVP.

Overall standings of FFWS 2024 SEA Spring Finals

Team Falcons - 124 points P Esports - 99 points Bruriram Unite - 97 points Evos Divine - 90 points Stalwart Esports - 74 points Reverse Red - 69 points ONIC Olympus - 67 points Indostars - 55 points RRQ Kazu - 38 points Attack All Around - 34 points Expand - 32 points WAG - 20 points

Evos Divine from Indonesia achieved the fourth rank in the Finals, with 90 points and three Booyahs. The club tried its hardest but couldn’t gain a podium finish. Stalwart Esports was fifth with 74 points. Reverse Red and ONIC claimed the sixth and seventh positions, with 68 and 67 points, respectively. Indostars and RRQ came eighth and ninth with 55 and 38 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for World Cup 2024 from FFWS SEA Spring

Eight teams from this competition have booked their spots in the World Cup. Reverse Red, who won the Snapdragon Masters, had already qualified for the event. Here are the names of all the teams that are going to the Esports World Cup:

Team Falcons P Esports Bruriram United Evos Divine Stalwart Esports ONIC Olympus Indostars RRQ Kazu

Attack All Around, a wildly popular Thai team, had a horrendous run in the FFWS SEA as the squad came 10th with only 34 points and also failed to qualify for Free Fire's Esports World Cup 2024. Expand from Malaysia and WAG from Vietnam finished in the last two spots in the Finals.

