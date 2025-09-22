  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals: All 12 qualified teams, date, Global Finals slots, and prize pool

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals: All 12 qualified teams, date, Global Finals slots, and prize pool

By Gametube
Published Sep 22, 2025 15:58 GMT
FFWS 2025 SEA Fall Finals takes place on October 5 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Global Esports)
FFWS 2025 SEA Fall Finals takes place on October 5 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Global Esports)

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall ended on September 21 with 12 teams advancing to the Grand Finals and six teams being eliminated from the competition. The finale is scheduled to be held on October 5, 2025. The top eight teams from the tournament will qualify for the World Series 2025 Global Finals, which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ad

The fall edition of the FFWS 2025 SEA boasts a whopping prize pool of $300,000. Each of the 18 participating teams will get a share of the prize pool. The Knockout Stage was held from August 15 to September 21, 2025. The 12 finalists will fight at the Samyan Mitrtown Event Hall for the title.

Qualified teams for FFWS 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the 12 finalists of the World Series 2025 Fall:

  1. All Gamers Global
  2. Bigetron by Vitality
  3. Buriram United Esports
  4. Evos Divine
  5. GOW
  6. Heavy
  7. ONIC Olympus
  8. P Esports
  9. RRQ Kazu
  10. Team Falcons
  11. Twisted Minds
  12. WAG

Prize pool distribution

  • 1st Place - $100,000
  • 2nd Place - $40,000
  • 3rd Place - $20,000
  • 4th Place - $20,000
  • 5th Place - $15,000
  • 6th Place - $15,000
  • 7th Place - $12,000
  • 8th Place - $12,000
  • 9th Place - $10,000
  • 10th Place - $10,000
  • 11th Place - $10,000
  • 12th Place - $10,000
  • 13th Place - $3,000 - Team Flash
  • 14th Place - $3,000 - Virtus Pro
  • 15th Place - $3,000 - Maqna Esports
  • 16th Place - $3,000 - Todak
  • 17th Place - $3,000 - Kagendra
  • 18th Place - $2,500 - Expand
Ad

Twisted Minds played exceptionally well on Day 1 of the FFWS Knockout Week 3 and made it to the finale. Team Falcons was phenomenal on Day 2 of the week. These two teams from Week 3 qualified for the Finale.

All Gamers and Buriram United delivered brilliant performances during Week 4 and secured their seats in the finals. ONIC Olympus and P Esports performed well in Week 5 and advanced to the ultimate stage.

The top six teams from Week 6 earned their seats in the Grand Finals, while the bottom six were eliminated from the FFWS 2025 Fall. RRQ Kazu, Bigetron, WAG, Heavy, GOW, and Evos were the top six teams of the week.

Ad

Evos Divine from Indonesia has already secured its spot in the World Series 2025 Global Finals after winning the Esports World Cup. The remaining 11 finalists of the FFWS SEA Fall will now compete to qualify for the Global Finals as well.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications