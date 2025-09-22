Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals: All 12 qualified teams, date, Global Finals slots, and prize pool

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall ended on September 21 with 12 teams advancing to the Grand Finals and six teams being eliminated from the competition. The finale is scheduled to be held on October 5, 2025. The top eight teams from the tournament will qualify for the World Series 2025 Global Finals, which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia.The fall edition of the FFWS 2025 SEA boasts a whopping prize pool of $300,000. Each of the 18 participating teams will get a share of the prize pool. The Knockout Stage was held from August 15 to September 21, 2025. The 12 finalists will fight at the Samyan Mitrtown Event Hall for the title.Qualified teams for FFWS 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 12 finalists of the World Series 2025 Fall:All Gamers GlobalBigetron by VitalityBuriram United EsportsEvos DivineGOWHeavyONIC OlympusP EsportsRRQ KazuTeam FalconsTwisted MindsWAGPrize pool distribution1st Place - $100,0002nd Place - $40,0003rd Place - $20,0004th Place - $20,0005th Place - $15,0006th Place - $15,0007th Place - $12,0008th Place - $12,0009th Place - $10,00010th Place - $10,00011th Place - $10,00012th Place - $10,00013th Place - $3,000 - Team Flash14th Place - $3,000 - Virtus Pro15th Place - $3,000 - Maqna Esports16th Place - $3,000 - Todak17th Place - $3,000 - Kagendra18th Place - $2,500 - ExpandTwisted Minds played exceptionally well on Day 1 of the FFWS Knockout Week 3 and made it to the finale. Team Falcons was phenomenal on Day 2 of the week. These two teams from Week 3 qualified for the Finale.All Gamers and Buriram United delivered brilliant performances during Week 4 and secured their seats in the finals. ONIC Olympus and P Esports performed well in Week 5 and advanced to the ultimate stage.The top six teams from Week 6 earned their seats in the Grand Finals, while the bottom six were eliminated from the FFWS 2025 Fall. RRQ Kazu, Bigetron, WAG, Heavy, GOW, and Evos were the top six teams of the week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEvos Divine from Indonesia has already secured its spot in the World Series 2025 Global Finals after winning the Esports World Cup. The remaining 11 finalists of the FFWS SEA Fall will now compete to qualify for the Global Finals as well.