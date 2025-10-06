Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall: Winners, highlights, and prize pool distribution

Team Falcons became the champions of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Fall. The Thai squad demonstrated its strength in the finale and lifted the trophy. The club walked away with the first prize of $100,000. Its star player, KERORO, emerged as the MVP in the Grand Finals after showcasing his top notch performances and earned a cash prize of $4,000.The top eight teams from the tournament have progressed to the World Series 2025 Global Finals. Evos Divine had already advanced to the Global Finals after winning the Esports World Cup 2025. A total of nine teams from the South East Asia region have seized their spots in the upcoming Global Finals, which will be played in Indonesia from October 31 to November 15.Prize pool distribution of FFWS 2025 SEA Fall View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe World Series featured a total prize pool of $300,000. Each of the 18 participants received a share of the total prize pool based on their rankings. Here is the prize pool distribution:Team Falcons - $100,000Heavy - $40,000Buriram United Esports - $20,000RRQ Kazu - $20,000EVOS Divine - $15,000GOW - $15,000All Gamers Global - $12,000P Esports - $12,000WAG - $10,000Bigetron by Vitality - $10,000ONIC Olympus - $10,000Twisted Minds - $10,000Team Flash - $3,000Virtus.pro - $3,000Maqna Esports - $3,000Todak - $3,000Kagendra - $3,000Expand - $3,000Team Falcons scored 110 points with the help of one Booyah and 60 eliminations in the Grand Finals. Heavy from Vietnam came second with 107 points and one Booyah. The team also showcased magnificent performances in the FFWS Finale and second $40,000 in prize money.Buriram United Esports, a top tier Thai team, ranked third with 106 points and two Booyahs. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia secured the fourth position with 95 points. Evos Divine had an average run in the event as the Indonesian squad finished fifth with 84 points.GOW Esports and ALL Gamers Global acquired the sixth and seventh places with 83 and 82 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Vietnamese clubs P Esports and WAG secured their spots in the top nine and entered the FFWS Global Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBigetron By Vitality, a popular Indonesian firm, struggled in the Grand Finals and ended up in the 10th spot with 52 points. Defending champions ONIC also failed to perform well and ranked 11th with 51 points. The team had a good run in the Knockout Stage, but stumbled in the finale. Meanhile, Twisted Minds came in 12th with 45 points.