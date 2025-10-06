  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall: Winners, highlights, and prize pool distribution

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Fall: Winners, highlights, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Published Oct 06, 2025 07:21 GMT
Team Falcons wins FFWS 2025 SEA Fall (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)
Team Falcons wins FFWS 2025 SEA Fall (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Official)

Team Falcons became the champions of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Fall. The Thai squad demonstrated its strength in the finale and lifted the trophy. The club walked away with the first prize of $100,000. Its star player, KERORO, emerged as the MVP in the Grand Finals after showcasing his top notch performances and earned a cash prize of $4,000.

Ad

The top eight teams from the tournament have progressed to the World Series 2025 Global Finals. Evos Divine had already advanced to the Global Finals after winning the Esports World Cup 2025. A total of nine teams from the South East Asia region have seized their spots in the upcoming Global Finals, which will be played in Indonesia from October 31 to November 15.

Prize pool distribution of FFWS 2025 SEA Fall

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The World Series featured a total prize pool of $300,000. Each of the 18 participants received a share of the total prize pool based on their rankings. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  1. Team Falcons - $100,000
  2. Heavy - $40,000
  3. Buriram United Esports - $20,000
  4. RRQ Kazu - $20,000
  5. EVOS Divine - $15,000
  6. GOW - $15,000
  7. All Gamers Global - $12,000
  8. P Esports - $12,000
  9. WAG - $10,000
  10. Bigetron by Vitality - $10,000
  11. ONIC Olympus - $10,000
  12. Twisted Minds - $10,000
  13. Team Flash - $3,000
  14. Virtus.pro - $3,000
  15. Maqna Esports - $3,000
  16. Todak - $3,000
  17. Kagendra - $3,000
  18. Expand - $3,000
Ad

Team Falcons scored 110 points with the help of one Booyah and 60 eliminations in the Grand Finals. Heavy from Vietnam came second with 107 points and one Booyah. The team also showcased magnificent performances in the FFWS Finale and second $40,000 in prize money.

Buriram United Esports, a top tier Thai team, ranked third with 106 points and two Booyahs. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia secured the fourth position with 95 points. Evos Divine had an average run in the event as the Indonesian squad finished fifth with 84 points.

Ad

GOW Esports and ALL Gamers Global acquired the sixth and seventh places with 83 and 82 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Vietnamese clubs P Esports and WAG secured their spots in the top nine and entered the FFWS Global Finals.

Bigetron By Vitality, a popular Indonesian firm, struggled in the Grand Finals and ended up in the 10th spot with 52 points. Defending champions ONIC also failed to perform well and ranked 11th with 51 points. The team had a good run in the Knockout Stage, but stumbled in the finale. Meanhile, Twisted Minds came in 12th with 45 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications