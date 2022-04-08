Full list of Free Fire redeem codes for characters, diamonds, and legendary rewards

Free Fire redemption codes are a ray of light for non-spending gamers by providing them with the opportunity to get rewards such as permanent legendary skins, outfits, and other items for free. These items would otherwise require hundreds of thousands of diamonds, which is generally not feasible.

Due to the minimal effort required, these redeem codes surpass other methods such as events, and players actively seek new codes. However, gamers must act swiftly to redeem these coupons due to their short validity.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from installing it.

Free Fire redeem codes for characters, diamonds, and other legendary rewards

Redeem code for diamonds (Image via Garena)

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

RRF6WMKMDPJV

G3MKNDD24G9D

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Legendary rewards and more

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10HXQBBH2J

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Players can find more codes for different servers here.

Note: These codes may or may not work for users due to server restrictions and expiry.

Steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Getting rewards using redeem codes takes just a few minutes. However, players must not be using a guest ID as it will not be eligible to redeem the rewards. If this is the case, they may be able to access the game and bind it within the game.

The steps to obtain rewards through Free Fire redeem codes are as follows:

Step 1: Most redeem codes are designed to be used through the Rewards Redemption Site, and you can start by visiting webpage using this link.

Step 2: Once you have landed on the webpage, you may use one of the offered options to access your Free Fire account. The six available ones are Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, and VK.

The code can be pasted into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can manually enter one code or paste it into the text field directly.

Please note that the redeem code is 12/16 characters in length and can only contain capital letters and numbers. Moreover, you must ensure that the code is designed only for your region. Otherwise, an error will come up.

Step 4: Click the confirm button and the code will be redeemed.

A dialog box will appear in case of successful redemption, informing the name of the rewards.

At the same time, an error will be displayed in case of an unsuccessful attempt. This error could be due to multiple reasons, including invalid or expired codes, server restrictions, and more.

The rewards are not automatically reflected in the account and must be claimed manually. You can access your mailbox in-game to claim the items within the given threshold.

