Garena announces FFWS 2022 live watching rewards for Free Fire MAX Indian server

Seventeen teams from all across the world will lock horns at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok for the championship crown and a million-dollar prize pool. To commemorate the global event, Garena has added tons of events to the various servers of the game.

Like any other esports tournament, the developers have also set specific viewership milestone rewards to encourage more players to watch the teams engage in a fierce fight. They recently posted their teasers on the Indian server.

Garena has three viewership milestones featuring exciting freebies. Read through to find out more about them.

Free Fire MAX: FFWS 2022 viewership milestone rewards for Indian server revealed

Here are the main rewards that are available to players (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Free Fire World Series 2022 Play-ins are already underway as of 25 November 2022, while the Grand final is scheduled for 26 November 2022. On the Indian server, the developers have revealed the rewards, which include multiple vouchers, loot box skin, and more.

Gamers will have to meet the following thresholds to receive the rewards:

Complete 50k live viewers to get a free 3x FFC Weapon Loot Crate and 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Complete 100k viewership to get a free FFWS 2021 Loot Box and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Complete 150k viewership to get a free Tuk Tuk – Netherworld Ride and 3x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Thus, all players must achieve a cumulative live watching of 150 thousand to get all three rewards.

The developers will not release any Free Fire redeem code as they used to. Instead, individuals on the Indian server can collect the rewards through the event section.

The event will be active on 27 November. Log in on the specific day to claim the items (Image via Garena)

This event will be available only on 27 November 2022, i.e., the day after the mega-global tournament's completion. You should not miss the opportunity to acquire the rewards. Garena will activate that particular section depending on the viewership achieved.

You can collect the rewards by following these steps:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account on 27 November 2022, and then access the events area.

Tap on the Livestream PCV Rewards event to receive the available items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the FFWS 2022 tab and then the active Livestream PCV Rewards tab, depending on the milestone achieved.

Step 3: Subsequently, click on the claim button beside the said rewards to redeem them.

After collecting the vouchers, you will have to use them through Luck Royale by the end of the current year. Meanwhile, the cosmetics can be equipped in Free Fire MAX through the vault.

