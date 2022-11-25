Free Fire redeem codes today (25 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and emotes

Most Free Fire players cannot afford diamonds, the premium currency used for purchases in the game. For this reason, they seek other methods to obtain exclusive items.

One of the best ways for players to get free cosmetic items like skins and emotes is by using redeem codes that are released by the developers. However, redeem codes are time-sensitive and can only be used on their designated servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (25 November 2022)

Listed below are redeem codes that one can use to get free skins and emotes:

Skins

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF119MB3PFA5

ZRJAPH294KV5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

MCPTFNXZF4TA

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

FF10617KGUF9

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Since the expiration dates and server restrictions of these redeem codes are unknown, they may not function for all users in the battle royale title.

How to get free rewards via redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes must be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site. If you don't know how to use them, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can find it at this link.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and then utilize one of the login methods available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website requires you to sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire ID. The platforms available include Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Redeem codes cannot be used with guest accounts. Such accounts need to be linked to one of the platforms mentioned above to be eligible. If you own a guest account, you can visit your in-game settings to link it to a platform.

Step 3: Copy and paste an active redeem code into the designated field on the screen.

Tap "Confirm" after you have inputted the redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button beneath the text box. The redemption status will then be displayed in a dialog box on the screen.

If the redeem code has been used successfully, Garena will send the rewards to you within 24 hours. You can claim them from the mail section of the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: Due to restrictions imposed by the Indian government, players in the country should not download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, FF MAX can still be played because it is not among the banned applications.

