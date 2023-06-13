Garena announces State Wars for Free Fire MAX India server

Garena has officially announced the new State Wars event for the Free Fire MAX Indian server, coming in just a few days after leaks were posted online by dataminers. In a recent Instagram post, the developer revealed the logo of the much-awaited event, and it has become a topic of conversation in the community.

However, the post did not divulge details about when the State Wars will start or the items that players will be able to acquire through it. Nonetheless, dataminers seem to have the gap covered, as they have an unofficial date for its addition to the game.

Note: The information present in this article about expected dates is based on rumors and is thus subject to change.

New State Wars announced for the Free Fire MAX India server, likely to start soon

The State Wars event was announced for the Free Fire MAX India server on June 13, 2023, and it is expected to commence soon. According to the leaks posted by popular dataminer @bbbhaifreefire, it will make its way to the game on June 16, 2023. It will run for close to two weeks and draw to an end on June 29, 2023.

The original post from the developers did not share any light on the format; however, fans can expect State Wars to be similar to Regional Battles. These events were conducted back when India, Bangladesh, and Nepal shared the same server.

Based on Regional Battles' format, it can be assumed that players may be divided into different states within State Wars. Further, they will likely have to collect points through various sources to ensure their state ends over the others. In line with the position they finish, they will receive various rewards.

At present, there is no official word about the rewards that might be up for grabs. Players may expect more details about the event from the developers on the social media handles in the coming days.

Ongoing Free Fire MAX x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collab

Collaboration content is live inside the game (Image via Garena)

Garena announced Free Fire MAX’s collaboration with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a few days back, and the event is already in full swing. It is providing players with a number of activities so they are engaged with the game and collect several freebies.

The rewards offered are an exclusive Spider-Sense emote, a Punk Guitar emote, Moony, and Pet Skin: Spider-Verse Moon. Users should not miss out on the rewards; they have a few days to collect these items.

