Garena banned around 2.5 million Free Fire accounts in the last two weeks 

Free Fire, a battle royale game by Garena, continued its success in 2022 as the year started on a high note, with the title topping the most downloaded list. The game was also the eighth most earning mobile game, with more than $1.1 billion in revenue for 2021.

Despite being banned in India, the title emerged as the most downloaded mobile game in February, according to a report from Sensor Tower. With so many concurrent users enjoying the game regularly, keeping track of everyone manually becomes challenging.

This is where anti-cheat comes in. It detects any irregularities in each player's gameplay and punishes cheaters with a permanent suspension. Furthermore, Free Fire officials post about suspended accounts every two weeks to punish cheaters and increase awareness among players.

Garena banned more than 2.4 million Free Fire accounts

Garena reports that they have banned around 2.5 million accounts for using hacks to try to gain an unfair advantage in the last two weeks. This bi-weekly Garena suspended 2,460,517 hackers, to be precise. Players reported 58.47 percent of the accounts that were banned.

Reasons for the account being banned

1. 36.8% of the cheats used wallhacks, allowing them to shoot attackers from behind cover.

2. Antenna Hacks, which reveal the position of the game's enemies, were used by 32.7%.

3. Auto Aim was used by 22.2% of cheaters, allowing them to lock aim on the enemy without exerting any effort.

4. Teleportation hacks, which allow the character to travel far faster than other players, resulted in 5% of users being banned.

5. 3.3% of the banned accounts used hacks not specified by Garena.

Garena also provided some behavioral tips to players

1. Do not use the mod version or any unauthorized tools.

2. Do not modify model files or take advantage of glitches/bugs.

4. Do not team up with hackers intentionally.

5. Do not provide your account information to any non-Garena website or channel.

We also want to remind all Survivors to not team up with hackers. The battle against hackers is a continuous mission for us. For a better gaming experience for everyone, we once again remind players not to use any hacks.

Lastly, Garena informed fans that they would make sure to enforce more stringent punishments against cheaters as their detection methods are constantly improving. Last month, the company banned around 5 million accounts.

