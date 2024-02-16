Garena confirms Indian team’s participation in Free Fire World Series 2024 Global Finals Brazil

Garena has officially confirmed the India team’s participation in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 Global Finals, scheduled for November in Brazil. The battle royale mobile game, which is still banned in India, completed two years of its ban on February 14, 2024. However, its max version is available on Google Play Store. The inclusion of Indian teams will definitely bring great joy to fans as well as players.

Last year, Garena announced its return to the Indian market and set the release date for September 5. Due to some unknown reasons, the company postponed the launch date, and no official announcement has been made yet regarding the new launch date.

Free Fire World Series 2024 Brazil to feature 18 teams

Garena mentioned that a total of 18 teams from across the world will take part in the FFWS 2024. The publisher will conduct regional tournaments to select these participants in many regions, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Brazil, and India.

This will be the sixth iteration of the World Series. The best 18 Free Fire teams will engage against each other for a humongous prize pool and the prestigious trophy. The publisher has chosen the host country for this upcoming edition after the Brazilian club Magic Squad seized the FFWS 2023 Bangkok title.

Garena has not announced any official tournaments for India yet. It would be interesting to see whether the publisher would release its original version this year or host its events in the max version in the country. However, Indian teams play third-party events. Meanwhile, many popular organizations have disbanded their lineups.

In August 2023, Garena announced the collaboration with five popular Indian sports players, including cricket legend MS Dhoni and football veteran Sunil Chhetri. Unfortunately, the game's launch date was postponed. Rumors regarding its release continue to circulate regularly on social media platforms.

After the inauguration of the FFWS in 2019, no Indian team has participated in any edition of this mega Free Fire tournament. Initially, two teams from the country were selected for its 2021 season, but they could not participate in the competition due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Singapore.

Roadmap for 2024 Free Fire Esports (Image via Garena)

After the government banned mobile games in February 2022, teams from India were not given slots in the last three iterations of the FFWS. 2024 will mark the inclusion of Indian teams in the upcoming World Series.

