Garena Free Fire Advance Server registration method and Activation Code details

Every Free Fire update is accompanied by lots of hype from the game’s community. Players are often thrilled about the release of new patches since they introduce various unique and fun features.

Before these updates get published, Garena launches special Advance Servers. Simply put, they are test servers allowing users to preview new in-game content before making them available to the general public.

However, not everyone is given access to the Advance Server, and there is a registration process where the chosen participants get provided with a unique Activation Code.

Note: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, gamers should avoid playing the game. They can continue playing FF MAX since it was not on the list of suspended applications.

Free Fire: Registration process for Advance Server

These are the general steps that readers can follow to register themselves for the Free Fire Advance Servers:

Step 1: They should start by visiting the Advance Server website – “ff-advance.ff.garena.com.”

Step 2: After reaching the website, individuals can continue using either of the two methods to sign in: Facebook or Google. Upon entering their credentials and completing the process, they will be redirected to a form.

Here are the details that gamers have to enter into the text fields (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The required details can be entered into the text fields, and users can tap on the ‘Join Now’ button to complete their registration for the game’s Advance Server.

Activation Code details

Not everyone will be able to get the Activation Code (Image via Sportskeeda)

As previously stated, the Activation Code is sent to select players upon registration. In essence, it is required for entry into Advance Servers, and only those who obtain it will be allowed to enter and test out the various features.

Consequently, once registrations begin, readers must complete the process to be eligible for the Activation Code.

When will next Advance Server (OB35 update) start?

The server will be starting in the coming few weeks (Image via Garena)

With the Clash Squad season closing on 21 July, it is anticipated that the next version, i.e., the Free Fire OB35 update, will be issued either on 20 July or 21 July. As a result, the expected release window for the Advance Server is between 6 and 10 July since it is generally made available a few weeks before the actual update.

It is also reasonable to predict that the registration process will commence either around the end of June or the beginning of July.

