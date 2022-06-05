Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code for 5 June 2022: How to get rare bundles and skins today

Costume bundles and skins are two of the most sought-after cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, as they allow players to personalize their in-game characters and other aspects. Garena regularly releases new items of their kind, and the majority of the exclusive ones require people to spend diamonds.

Similar products are also available for free through redeem codes and events. Many users prefer the former since they are easy to use and take only a few minutes, unlike events that require gamers to spend a significant amount of time.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free bundles and skins (5 June)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Skins

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF10617KGUF9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ZRJAPH294KV5

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes given above may not work for some users due to expiry or server limitations.

Guide on using the redeem codes

As stated above, using redeem codes takes only a few minutes to complete. To complete the redemption, users need to go to the "Rewards Redemption Site" website and enter the respective code.

Listed below are the steps gamers may follow if they are not fully aware of using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Step 1: To commence, players must go to the game's redemption site and sign in using any of the following platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Redemption site offers the players a chance to use any one of the six options (Image via Garena)

Before traveling to the Rewards Redemption Site, individuals must first check that their in-game account is linked to at least one platform. This is since guest accounts are not usable for redemption.

Step 2: Next, users can carefully type in the redemption code into the text box on their screen. They may then press the 'Confirm' option located beneath it.

Users may input the redeem code in the text field and then press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: If the operation is successful, they will find a dialog box on their screen with information on the rewards and other details. Following that, players may go to their in-game mail to retrieve the various items provided by the redemption code.

However, if players encounter a problem during the redemption process, such as a server restriction or code expiration, they will be unable to use that particular code. They will have to wait for new/active codes to be available to their respective servers.

