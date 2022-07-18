Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code for today (18 July 2022): Get free outfits, skin, and pets

With the growing demand for freebies in Free Fire MAX, using redeem codes is a valuable option for players, especially when they do not possess enough diamonds. Garena releases such codes regularly, but these have a short validity and can only be claimed by users on a single server.

Consequently, individuals should always be ready for any such available opportunity and make the most of it, irrespective of the reward, since the effort involved is almost negligible. They just have to enter and redeem the code to get the items added to their accounts.

The following section lists some Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards in the battle royale title.

Note: The redeem codes in the next section may or may not work for some users owing to their expiration or server restrictions.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free outfits, skins and pets (18 July)

Outfits

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

FF11DAKX4WHV

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Easy steps to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Garena has created a particular website to claim the codes - Rewards Redemption Site. It is simple to use, and players can efficiently complete the redemption to receive the rewards in their accounts. If they are not aware of the procedure, they can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Players can open a web browser and look for the Rewards Redemption Site. In the event that they are unsure of the legitimate one, they can click on this link to access the webpage.

They must ensure they are not using a guest account in Free Fire MAX because signing in on the website is mandatory to use the codes. If they possess such an account, they need to bind their ID first and then head to the official website.

After visiting the website, use any one of the options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, they may use one of the six options to log into their account. The options that are listed include Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Once individuals have signed in successfully, they may enter the code belonging to their server and then tap on the confirm button to redeem the code.

Input the Free Fire MAX redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

A dialog box will inform gamers if the code was claimed successfully or not. In the former scenario, the items will get sent to them within 24 hours.

Step 4: Finally, they may claim the rewards through the mailbox after these are reflected.

However, players may face errors due to expired redeem codes or when the code is meant for another server. In either case, there is no workaround and they must wait for new codes to be released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far