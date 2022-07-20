Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code for today (20 July 2022): Claim free emotes, pets, and more

Free Fire MAX redeem codes provide gamers with reasons to be delighted as they are straightforward to use and can offer a selection of premium items free of cost. Moreover, the developers release them often, so many users consider them an excellent alternative to events involving time and effort.

Garena has set up a separate website, which players must use to redeem the given codes unless specified by the developers. Usually, the entire process does not take more than a few minutes if they already have their accounts linked.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

Here's the list of the different codes:

Codes for emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Codes for pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Find out more codes of Free Fire MAX here.

Note: Due to expiry or server limitations, the redeem codes stated above may or may not work for some users.

Redeeming Free Fire MAX codes to get rewards

Using redeem codes is not the most challenging task and can be completed within a few minutes. Readers may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards for free:

Step 1: Gamers can access the settings section within the game and bind their IDs to one of the available platforms if they have not done so. They may skip to the second part if they have done it previously.

Users can visit the Rewards Redemption Site to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, they need to use one of the six options to sign in to their accounts. These include Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, Huawei, and Twitter.

Step 3: Once signed in, players have to enter the code and hit the enter button to redeem it.

After gamers have signed in, they should click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

However, they must ensure that the code belongs to their server and has not expired. This is because, in both cases, individuals will receive an error message and will not be able to claim the rewards. There is no workaround, and they can only wait for the release of the new codes for their region.

Step 4: Finally, a dialog box will appear informing the users whether the redemption was a success or not. In the former scenario, the items will be sent almost immediately to the account in most cases, but in some cases may take 24 hours to reflect.

Once these show up on the account, players must head to the mailbox to collect the items.

