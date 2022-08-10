Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 10 August 2022: How to get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are, without question, the method that most players favor when it comes to acquiring free items within the game. Utilizing these is much quicker than completing different events that require individuals to perform a series of tasks to get rewards.

To claim rewards from redeem codes, users must go to the official Rewards Redemption Site and enter the codes into a text box. The codes are only available for a limited time, and gamers will no longer be able to redeem them once they've expired.

In addition, the codes are also restricted to a particular server, meaning players can only use the codes made available for their servers. Below are some codes that they can try claiming.

Free fire MAX redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and costume bundles (10 August 2022)

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: The redeem codes provided above may not function for some users due to server limitations or expiration dates.

How to make use of the redeem codes for free rewards

Players must use the codes above on the Rewards Redemption Site. The following is a complete guide on how to use the website:

Step 1: Gamers must navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site using the browser of their choice to begin the redemption process. They can visit the official website through this link.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, users will find numerous login options on their screens. Players must use the platform linked to their in-game Free Fire MAX account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the different options offered on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Six login options are present on Free Fire's redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can now enter the redeem codes into the text box that appears. Then, they can hit the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption process.

Enter the redeem code in the text field and press the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, the rewards from the code are sent via in-game mail within 24 hours.

It is crucial to remember that players with guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes. They will be required to link their account to one of the available platforms first.

