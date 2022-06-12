Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 12 June 2022: How to get emotes, gun skins, and diamonds today

New cosmetics are often brought into Free Fire MAX, and developers introduce them via methods like Luck Royale, events, and Elite Pass. Players are highly interested in obtaining them and are constantly looking for ways to acquire them in-game.

Most of the time, interested users must shell out diamonds to acquire the bulk of these unique items. Nonetheless, many players do not have the financial means to purchase in-game items with diamonds, forcing them to look for alternate, cost-free choices.

Redeem codes are among the finest options available to the community, and they are periodically made available. They must be entered on the “Rewards Redemption Site” to obtain the freebies.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to receive free emotes, gun skins, and diamonds today (12 June 2022)

Here’s a list of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes that players may use to get emotes, gun skins and diamonds:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Individuals can tap here to find more redeem codes for the battle royale title.

Due to server constraints and expiration issues, these codes may or may not work for some users.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes to receive the rewards

The redemption process is reasonably straightforward, and players can follow the steps given below to make use of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

Step 1: To start, users must open a web browser. They can search for the "Rewards Redemption Site" or the "reward.ff.garena.com."

If individuals are unaware, this is a particular website that Garena has set up to use the redeem codes.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in through one of these available options(Image via Garena)

Step 2: When players arrive on the website, they must complete the sign-in process before continuing. The login procedure should be carried out only through the platform tied to in-game accounts.

Guest accounts will not work in the redemption process, so anyone with such accounts will need to connect them to one of the platforms.

Users will then have to enter the redeem code in the text field to redeem it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers will next be able to find a text field on their screen where they can enter the respective redeem code without any errors. Lastly, they must tap ‘Confirm’ to complete the redemption.

Once the redeem code has been successfully used, the items will be delivered to users’ accounts within 24 hours. Users can collect them directly by visiting their in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far