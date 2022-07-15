Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 15 July 2022: Claim free diamonds, skins, and more

Free Fire MAX redeem codes have made it possible for free-to-play players to acquire in-game items like skins that would otherwise need to be purchased with diamonds. These codes can also provide diamonds at times, making them one of the most sought-after items in the battle royale title’s community.
Over the years, the developers have released a plethora of unique codes to cater to the different servers of the game. Players can use these codes through the Rewards Redemption Site, the dedicated platform established by Garena to claim redeem codes.
Below are some Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, skins, and other rewards.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds and skins (15 July)
Here’s a list of the redeem codes for diamonds and skins:
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes stated above may not work for some users due to expiry and server constraints.
How players can use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes to earn FF rewards
Users possessing a valid redemption code for their respective server can use the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards. The steps outlined below can guide them through the procedure:
Step 1: First, players should open a web browser of their choice and visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) on their device.
Step 2: Individuals must subsequently use one of the log in options offered to them. There are six available: Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.
Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes, and they will be required to connect their account to one of the available platforms.
Step 3: Users can now paste the codes mentioned above into the text box. They can then hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the process.
A pop-up message will appear, confirming whether the redemption was successful.
Step 4: Players can visit the in-game mail section to claim the rewards provided by the redeem code.
However, it is vital to remember that if users get an error regarding expiry or server limitations, they will be unable to utilize that specific redeem code.