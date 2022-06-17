Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 17, 2022: How to claim free gun skin and characters

When speaking about Free Fire MAX, Garena has incorporated a large selection of exclusive and unique cosmetics having numerous features and effects. When acquiring such items, a roadblock appears for many users, i.e., the great majority of these cosmetics can only be obtained by spending diamonds.

Non-spending players cannot invest real money, causing them to hunt for other free options, among which redeem codes are some of the best that are readily available.

The developers provide these particular codes, and their length is either 12 or 16 characters. In the next section, players will be provided with a list of codes, allowing them to receive gun skins and other items like characters.

List of the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters (June 17, 2022)

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10HXQBBH2J

X99TK56XDJ4X

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Find more redeem codes for the game here!

Note: Due to expiration and server constraints, the above-listed Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work for some users.

What is the process of using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redemption procedure set by the developers for these particular redeem codes is easy to complete. It only requires users to head over to the official Rewards Redemption Site, sign in, and input the codes.

If gamers are not aware of the exact steps, they can read the following guide to have a clear idea:

Once the users are on the redemption site, they can easily sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Upon visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, players must sign in using any of the six available login options. They are: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter. They should only use the sign-in method linked to their in-game account.

Upon visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, players must sign in using any of the six available login options. They are: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter. They should only use the sign-in method linked to their in-game account. Step 2: Users will then see a text box on their screens, and they will need to enter the given redeem code without any errors.

Users will then see a text box on their screens, and they will need to enter the given redeem code without any errors. Step 3: Afterwards, they can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to conclude the redemption process.

After the players have entered the redeem code, they may paste the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Once the process has been completed successfully, a dialog box will inform the users about the rewards and other specifics.

Step 4: Following that, players can access Free Fire MAX on their devices and claim their rewards from the in-game mail section.

Within 24 hours, developers will deposit the items into their accounts. It’s also important to note that they cannot use guest accounts to redeem codes, and those who own such accounts must bind them to any of the platforms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far