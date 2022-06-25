Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 25 June 2022: How to get free diamonds, pets, and bundles

Free Fire MAX players never stop craving new cosmetics, and the developers are always trying to ensure they have the opportunity to obtain all available items. Regardless, many individuals cannot spend real money on the game to purchase diamonds.

As a result, free means to acquire rewards in the battle royale title have grown in popularity, and the community frequently looks for approaches such as redeem codes. To use them, gamers must go to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process.

Usually, the developers will provide redeem codes on the game's social media accounts or livestreams after reaching specific milestones or other special occasions.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes can provide various free rewards

Diamonds

Pets

Bundles

Note: These codes may or may not work for some users. This can be due to the expiry and server restrictions.

Guide to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

If players follow the steps below, they will be able to use the redeem codes to obtain free rewards:

Step 1: They must navigate to the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Readers who want to visit the website can do so by clicking here.

To start, gamers have to go to the Rewards Redemption Site and log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After individuals land on the website, they will be required to sign in using the accounts connected to their profiles within the game. Options available include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If they possess guest accounts, they will need to proceed with the linking process to become eligible to use the redeem codes.

The code should be entered into the text field showing up on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can subsequently input the given redeem code. They must be careful while entering the code and not make typing errors.

Step 4: They can hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption for that particular code.

A dialog box will appear stating whether or not the redemption has gone ahead successfully.

Step 5: If done successfully, users may claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX.

Items obtained using redeem codes are generally delivered right away. However, Players should not be concerned if they do not get their rewards immediately, as it may take 24 hours for them to be credited.

