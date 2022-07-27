Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 27 July 2022: How to claim free gloo wall skin, characters, and bundles today

Free Fire MAX players can acquire various items and cosmetics, such as skins, characters, clothes, costumes, and many more. Individuals can buy them directly from the in-game store with diamonds if they have a sufficient amount of the in-game currency.

However, due to the high cost of diamonds, directly purchasing items may not be possible for everyone. This results in many users looking for other ways to acquire cosmetics.

Redeem codes are one of the most popular methods available to free-to-play players, and these codes can be exchanged on the Rewards Redemption Site for free rewards.

Below are some Free Fire MAX redeem codes that gamers can try utilizing.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins, characters, and bundles (27 July 2022)

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: Due to expiration dates and server restrictions, the codes may not work for some users.

Free Fire MAX guide: Steps to use redeem codes

Redeeming Free Fire MAX codes is a straightforward process. Listed below are some steps that users can follow to make use of the aforementioned redeem codes and earn free rewards in their accounts:

Step 1: Using a web browser, open the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Any one of the six log in options can be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers arrive on the website, they must sign in using the platform associated with their in-game accounts. They have access to Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID as different log in options.

Players that have guest accounts in the game will be unable to use the redeem codes. They must first connect their account to any one of the platforms in order to become eligible for the Rewards Redemption Site.

Paste the redeem codes and hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can then type the redeem code into the text box that shows up on their screen. It is recommended that they copy and paste the code to avoid any errors.

Step 4: The final step is to click the 'Confirm' button to complete the process. A dialog box will appear soon after indicating whether or not the redemption was successful.

Users can later receive the rewards by going to the in-game mail section of Free Fire MAX. The items usually get delivered immediately, but the process can take up to 24 hours.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far