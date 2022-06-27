Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 27 June 2022: Claim free bundles, emotes, and pets

Many users who play Free Fire MAX desire to purchase exclusive in-game items but cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds. This leads them to hunt for free alternatives, and redeem codes emerge as one of the most efficient methods that can be employed.

The rewards offered through these codes can range from bundles, emotes, and pets to even diamonds in some instances. However, there are some limitations, such as the fact that the codes expire after a given amount of time and only work on a specific server.

The following are a few redeem codes for players to try.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free bundles, emotes, and pets (27 June 2022)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Note: These particular Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not work for some users due to expiration and server constraints.

Guide on using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes

The following instructions will guide users through the process of claiming free rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: The first thing players must do is go to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Any of the six login options can be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After users get to the website, they will be asked to sign in using the platform linked to their in-game profile. The different options available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to make use of redeem codes. They will need to link their account to one of the available platforms first.

Gamers should input the redeem code without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can now copy and paste the respective redeem code into the text box on the screen.

They must be careful while entering the code and not make any typing errors.

Step 4: Individuals can finally tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process. They can later redeem items in Free Fire MAX via the in-game mail section.

The rewards usually get sent immediately after a successful redemption, but they may take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

Additionally, players should note that they will have no choice but to wait for new codes if they receive an error message regarding a server limitation or the codes having expired.

