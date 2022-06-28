Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 28 June 2022: How to claim free gloo wall and vouchers

The number of exclusive items in Free Fire MAX has increased over the years, with the developers regularly introducing new ones to the game. However, in most cases, users are required to spend diamonds (the premium currency of the game) to obtain these cosmetics.

Diamonds must be purchased with real money, and not every user can afford to do so. Such users are always on the lookout for free methods to get items, and redeem codes have established themselves as one of the most efficient options. These codes are easy to use and deliver rewards quickly.

The following section contains codes for gloo wall skins, vouchers, and more.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and vouchers (28 June 2022)

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TJ57OSSDN5AP

Note: These codes may not work for some users due to expiry and server limitations.

How to use redeem codes and receive free rewards in Free Fire MAX

Before going into the redemption process, it is important to point out that users must link their Free Fire MAX accounts to one of the platforms from the game's Settings tab because guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes.

Here are the steps to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Users must first visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) after opening a web browser of their choice.

Gamers will be able to use any one of the six log in options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then be prompted to log in using one of the following six options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Step 3: A text box will now appear on the player's screen, and they will need to enter the redeem code there.

The code has to be entered without any errors (Image via Garena

When entering the code, it is crucial to avoid making any mistakes. It is recommended that players copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out.

Step 4: Users may complete the redemption process by clicking the 'Confirm' button. They will find this button under the text box.

Upon completing the above steps, players can collect the rewards via Free Fire MAX's in-game mail if the redemption was successful. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to get delivered.

