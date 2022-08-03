Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 August 2022: How to claim free diamonds and skins

Free Fire MAX players who cannot afford diamonds to purchase items in the game have a great alternative in redeem codes. When used, these codes provide players with a wide variety of in-game rewards, including skins, costumes and more.

It is worth noting that a server restriction is applied to redeem codes, and players must obtain an active code specific to their region to be eligible for the rewards. An error message will be displayed on their screen if they use codes that are meant for other servers.

List of Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free diamonds and skins (3 August 2022)

Here are the different redeem codes that Free Fire MAX players can use as of 3 August 2022:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Steps players can follow to get free rewards using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Veteran Free Fire MAX players will know exactly what to do with redeem codes. However, those who are not aware of the redemption process can check out the steps outlined below to get the rewards into their accounts:

Step 1: To use the redeem codes, players should first head to the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. This website serves as the official portal for using redeem codes.

Click here to be redirected to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Get to the official Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, players must log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account. The six platforms available on the website are Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes to obtain rewards on the website. The accounts must be linked to one of the platforms listed above to be eligible for redemption.

Rewards Redemption Site needs users to enter the redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can then enter a redeem code into the text box on the screen and click the 'Confirm' button.

The screen will display a dialog box to confirm whether the redemption was successful. If players have done everything right, the rewards will be credited to their in-game account within 24 hours.

Step 4: Players can open the in-game mail to claim the different rewards of the redeem code.

Note: The redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some players due to their unknown expiration dates and the server restrictions in place.

