Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 30 July 2022: How to claim free diamonds and gloo wall today

Redeem codes have been helping out players in Free Fire MAX to get rewards that they wouldn't usually be able to without the expenditure of diamonds. Garena themselves provides these codes, and they release them through the game's social media handles or live streams.

Users must act quickly when they find a functional code because it will not last long and expire after a specific amount of time. Individuals should also remember that the redeem codes have server limitations, meaning they can only use them if made available for their respective servers.

In the following section are a few Free Fire MAX redeem codes they can try utilizing for FF rewards.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds and gloo walls (30 July 2022)

Listed below are the redeem codes for diamonds and gloo wall skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo walls

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Other rewards

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

YXY3EGTLHGJX

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF11NJN5YS3E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Note: Due to possible code expiry and server restrictions, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users.

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Employing Free Fire MAX redeem codes takes only a few minutes, and users can quickly complete them by going to the game's official "Rewards Redemption Site" website.

However, in case gamers aren't aware of the procedure, here are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: To start, players need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site. Upon reaching the website, they can sign in using one of the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Rewards Redemption Site has six different login options (Image via Garena)

It is worth noting that guest accounts cannot be used up during redemption. Consequently, individuals must verify that their in-game account is linked to at least one platform.

Step 2: The user can subsequently input the redeem code into the text box and hit the 'Confirm' option beneath it.

Users must place the redeem code into the text field and click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Their screen will display a dialog box with information mentioning whether or not the redemption was successful.

Claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Afterwards, players can retrieve the redeem code's items from their in-game mail if the procedure takes place positively.

In most cases, Garena will deliver the redeemed items within twenty-four hours after the code has been entered.

