Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 4 July 2022: Get free voucher, room card, and pets

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are one of the things that have attracted considerable interest from the game’s community. This is mostly due to the fact that many gamers cannot afford diamonds and are constantly on the lookout for ways to gain free items in the battle royale title.

Over the years, the developers have released a wide range of unique codes that offer a distinctive reward to users. To redeem them, individuals only need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the required procedure.

Gamers who are interested in using redeem codes can check out the section below to find codes for rewards like vouchers, room cards, and pets.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free vouchers, room cards, and pets

Here are some redeem codes for 4 July 2022:

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFICDCTSL5FT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not work for some users due to server restrictions or expiry.

Exact steps to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Free Fire MAX redeem codes can be utilized in a matter of minutes, and the overall redemption process is quite simple. The steps mentioned below will take individuals through the exact process:

Step 1: Players should open a web browser and navigate to the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Step 2: They are free to use any of the six methods to log in, depending on which one is linked to their account in the game. The different options available on the website are:

Facebook

Twitter

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

One of the six login options can be used to sign in on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players then have to type the code into the text box that appears.

Upon entering the code, users can hit the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to finish the entire procedure. If it was successful, a dialog box mentioning the same will appear on their screen.

Step 5: Finally, players can open the game on their devices and visit the in-game mail to claim the rewards of the particular redeem code.

On most occasions, the developers will send the rewards to the player's account immediately. However, it may take up to 24 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far