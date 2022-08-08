Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 8 August 2022: How to get free diamonds, gun skins, and vouchers

Free Fire MAX players who do not have the means to purchase diamonds can use redeem codes to obtain free items in the game. Garena frequently releases these codes on the game's social media pages and live streams.

Interested players can enter redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get item rewards. However, they can only use codes that are meant for their server.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free diamonds, gun skins, and vouchers (8 August)

Here are the different redeem codes that players can use to obtain rewards like free diamonds, gun skins, and vouchers:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TJ57OSSDN5AP

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFPLUED93XRT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFICDCTSL5FT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes and earn free rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and obtain item rewards:

Step 1: Players must go to the official Rewards Redemption Site that Garena has set up for the purpose of using redeem codes. They can access the website by clicking on this link.

Any one of the options can be selected by the players to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should log in to the website using the platform linked to their Free Fire MAX account. The log-in options available on the website are Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes on the website. To be eligible, they must link their accounts to one of the platforms listed above.

Users may input the required redeem code and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in to the website, players can enter a valid redeem code in the text box on the screen. They should then click on the 'Confirm' button.

A pop-up window will appear on the screen, displaying whether or not the redemption was successful. If everything has been done right, Garena will deliver the rewards to the player's in-game account.

Step 4: Players can claim the rewards by visiting the mail section in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some users due to expiration dates or server restrictions.

