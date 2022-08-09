Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 9 August 2022: How to get free gun skins, emotes, and characters

Diamonds, a currency that can be used to purchase items in Free Fire MAX, are not affordable for most players. For this reason, a large portion of the playerbase constantly looks for alternative methods to get in-game items for free.

Using redeem codes is one of the best ways to get free items in Free Fire MAX as it requires very little work. These codes are regularly released by the developers at Garena.

It is important to note that redeem codes have server restrictions and a time limit for usage. Players can, therefore, only use active redeem codes that have been made available to their respective servers.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 9 August 2022

Players can use the following Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free gun skins, emotes, and characters today:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: These redeem codes may not work for some players due to expiration or server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Garena has set up a website called Rewards Redemption Site for the usage of redeem codes. The process of using redeem codes is easy. Players just have to log in and enter a valid code in the text field on the website.

Listed below are the steps that players can follow to get item rewards from redeem codes:

Step 1: To use the redeem codes listed above, players must head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. They can access the website by clicking on this link.

This is the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When they get to the website, players must sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire MAX account. There are six log-in options on the website: Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes to get item rewards on the Rewards Redemption Site. Their accounts must be linked to one of the platforms listed above in order to be eligible for redemption.

Players can enter a valid redeem code in the text field on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in to the website, players must input a redeem code into the text box on the screen without making any errors.

Step 4: They must then click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box will appear on the screen, informing players whether their redemption was successful. If everything is done right, the rewards will be sent to them via the in-game mail within 24 hours.

