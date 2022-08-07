Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 7, 2022: How to get free Gloo Walls, skins and diamonds

Players of Free Fire MAX have access to a wide selection of exclusive and premium cosmetic items within the game. They can purchase them directly from the in-game store by spending diamonds. However, they can also opt for free methods such as redeeming codes and the events that the developers release.

Many users prefer redeem codes because they involve the least amount of effort and only need to be entered on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards. Over time, developers have distributed many codes for a range of incentives. The following are applicable for Gloo Walls, skins and diamonds.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free Gloo Walls, skins and diamonds

Here are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes that individuals can try utilizing:

Gloo Walls

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: Due to existing expiration dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes provided above may or may not function for all players.

Detailed steps to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

Those who want to use redeem codes and collect free rewards must go to the Rewards Redemption Site. To complete the redemption process, they must do the following:

Step 1: The first step players need to take is to open a web browser and head over to the Rewards Redemption Site. They may click here to reach this particular website.

Gamers will have to use any one of the options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they have navigated to the website, they will be instructed to log in using the specific platform connected to their accounts. A total of six login options are prevalent:

Google Facebook Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID VK

The website does not allow guest accounts to use redeem codes. For eligibility, they need to connect their accounts to one of the available platforms.

Input the given redeem code and hit the 'Confirm'button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, individuals can copy and paste any one of the redeem codes into the text field. Finally, they can click on the "Confirm" button beneath the text field.

If the redemption of the code is successful, a pop-up outlining the rewards and other details will appear. In contrast, their screen will display an error if the process does not go well.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, users can boot up the battle royale title on their devices and visit the in-game mail to collect the rewards.

Garena will be delivering the items instantly on most occasions. However, it may take up to 24 hours for the particular rewards to arrive.

