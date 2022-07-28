Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 28, 2022: How to get free diamonds, gun skins, and bundles

Free Fire MAX players are frequently on the lookout for free cosmetics in the game. This is primarily because some players do not wish to spend real money to purchase the premium in-game currency, diamonds, to obtain exclusive items.

Players have a variety of options to get free items in the game, with redeem codes being the most popular one. These codes are released by Garena, and players are advised to redeem them at the earliest before they expire.

This article lists some codes that players can use to receive free rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, gun skins, and bundles (July 28, 2022)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

Bundles

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Note: Due to unknown code expiry date and server restrictions, the redeem codes mentioned above may not work for some users.

How to redeem codes and get free rewards in Free Fire MAX accounts

Gamers who have been playing Free Fire MAX for a while will know the exact steps they must follow to use the redeem codes. However, those who are not aware of the specifics can follow the step-by-step guide provided below:

Step 1: Players need to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site established by Garena to use the redeem codes.

Readers can click here to open the website.

Sign in after going to the official Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must sign in using the platform connected to their Free Fire account. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK are the different login options available on the website.

Players with a guest account in the battle royale title cannot use the redeem codes. If they wish to become eligible for the redemption procedure, they will need to link their accounts to one of the platforms stated above.

Step 3: In the next step, individuals can use the text box to input the redeem code. Upon doing so, they need to hit the 'Confirm' button.

After players have entered the redeem code, they have to hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

After that, a dialog box will be shown on the screen, confirming whether the redemption was successful or not. If successful, the rewards will soon be sent to the player's in-game account.

Step 4: Lastly, gamers can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section within the battle royale title.

Players should not panic if they do not get the rewards instantly into their accounts. Generally, items from the redeem codes get delivered to the in-game account within 24 hours.

