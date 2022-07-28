Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 28, 2022: How to get free diamonds, gun skins, and bundles

Free Fire MAX players are frequently on the lookout for free cosmetics in the game. This is primarily because some players do not wish to spend real money to purchase the premium in-game currency, diamonds, to obtain exclusive items.
Players have a variety of options to get free items in the game, with redeem codes being the most popular one. These codes are released by Garena, and players are advised to redeem them at the earliest before they expire.
This article lists some codes that players can use to receive free rewards in Free Fire MAX.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, gun skins, and bundles (July 28, 2022)
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Gun skins
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FF10HXQBBH2J
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FU9CGS4Q9P4E
Bundles
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- SARG886AV5GR
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
Note: Due to unknown code expiry date and server restrictions, the redeem codes mentioned above may not work for some users.
How to redeem codes and get free rewards in Free Fire MAX accounts
Gamers who have been playing Free Fire MAX for a while will know the exact steps they must follow to use the redeem codes. However, those who are not aware of the specifics can follow the step-by-step guide provided below:
Step 1: Players need to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site established by Garena to use the redeem codes.
Readers can click here to open the website.
Step 2: They must sign in using the platform connected to their Free Fire account. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK are the different login options available on the website.
Players with a guest account in the battle royale title cannot use the redeem codes. If they wish to become eligible for the redemption procedure, they will need to link their accounts to one of the platforms stated above.
Step 3: In the next step, individuals can use the text box to input the redeem code. Upon doing so, they need to hit the 'Confirm' button.
After that, a dialog box will be shown on the screen, confirming whether the redemption was successful or not. If successful, the rewards will soon be sent to the player's in-game account.
Step 4: Lastly, gamers can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section within the battle royale title.
Players should not panic if they do not get the rewards instantly into their accounts. Generally, items from the redeem codes get delivered to the in-game account within 24 hours.
