Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 21: How to claim free pet and gloo wall skin today

Gamers who want to earn rewards in Free Fire MAX but don't want to spend diamonds may do so through redeem codes and events. Many players prefer the former since they offer rewards quickly. Events, on the other hand, require an investment of time, and players have to complete different tasks as well.

The developers have distributed various redeem codes across the game's servers over the years. These codes have enabled individuals to acquire a range of premium items such as pets, gloo wall skins, and more.

Once users have found a working code, they will be required to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards. The following section lists some codes for them to try out.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

Here's a list of the codes that players can try utilizing for free items in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Pets

ZZATXB24QES8

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: Due to expiry dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes listed above may not function for some users.

How to use the redeem codes and receive free rewards in Free Fire MAX

The redemption process is easy to perform, and users can easily complete it in a few minutes. The following steps can assist individuals in obtaining rewards from the redeem codes:

Step 1: To begin the redemption process, players must go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site, a webpage used to claim redeem codes.

Upon reaching the website, gamers may use one of the log in options to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will prompt them to sign in using one of the following six options:

Google VK Facebook Huawei ID Twitter Apple ID

If they have guest accounts in Free Fire MAX, players must first connect the account to one of the platforms above. Upon doing so, they will be able to use redeem codes on the website.

The code should be entered without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals must type the code into the text box without making any errors.

Step 4: Players can then complete the redemption process by tapping on the 'Confirm' button.

If the redemption is successful, players will find the items in their in-game mail. However, if a problem relating to server restrictions or expiry emerges, players will not be able to utilize that particular code for free rewards.

