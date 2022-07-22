Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (22 July 2022): Get free diamonds, vouchers, and more

Free Fire MAX features a variety of in-game items, such as bundles, skins, and emotes, but not all can be acquired for free. Typically, users have to spend diamonds to purchase such articles and expand their collections within the battle royale title.

However, acquiring the specific currency necessitates them spending actual money out of their pockets, which is a viable choice. As a result, events and other popular approaches, such as redeem codes, are widely used by the community.

If gamers are looking to find new redeem codes, they can check out those listed below to get free diamonds and vouchers.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for more items (22 July 2022)

Below are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes for individuals to try out:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

FFAC2YXE6RF2

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

22NSM7UGSZM7

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFPLUED93XRT

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TJ57OSSDN5AP

MM5ODFFDCEEW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Note: Due to expiration or server limitations, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some players.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes: How to use and get free rewards

The usage of redemption codes does not require much effort on the gamers' side, and they can complete the procedure in a few minutes. The detailed steps are provided below:

Step 1: Users have to access the Rewards Redemption Site since it is the primary portal for using the redeem codes. They can get to that particular website by clicking here.

Step 2: Upon arrival on the website, individuals must log in using any accessible method — Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID. They must only employ the platform that is linked to their in-game accounts.

Players may use any one of the log in options on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Participants with guest accounts will be unable to use the code to obtain the rewards. They must link/bind their accounts to one of the various platforms to qualify for the redemption.

After being on the website, users may enter the redeem code and hit 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players must input the redeem code in the text field and click the confirm button. There will be a dialog box on their screens mentioning whether the procedure has gone ahead successfully or not.

The rewards will be credited to their accounts within 24 hours if the redemption is successful. They may collect the items from the mail section of Free Fire MAX.

Nevertheless, it is essential to note that redeem codes are valid for a short time. Once they expire, gamers will see an error message on their screens.

