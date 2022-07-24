Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (24 July 2022): Get free diamonds, gun skins, and bundle today

Players have numerous methods to receive free items in Free Fire MAX. Among the best options available are the events and the redeem codes the developers occasionally release for the different servers of the game.

The redeem codes often emerge as the preferred choice by many individuals since they demand minimal effort from the users’ side. However, these also have their downsides, i.e., they operate only for a short period, after which they expire and cannot be used any further.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, gun skins and bundles (24 July 2022)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Find more redeem codes by using this link!

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may or may not function for some users due to expiry concerns and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide: How to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes and earn free rewards

If gamers do not know how they can make use of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes, they can follow the steps outlined below to receive the rewards:

Step 1: To start the procedure, individuals must open a web browser and search for ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ This is the website the developers have created to enable the use of the redeem codes.

Click here to reach the game’s Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Upon landing on the website, users must sign in using any of the six login options they will find on their screen. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter are the different ones available.

After reaching the website, players will need to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redeem codes can subsequently be entered without any errors. Players can later hit the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the process.

A dialog box will show up, stating whether the redemption ended successfully or not.

Enter the given redeem code into the text box appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, gamers can open Free Fire MAX on their devices and proceed to claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

Individuals should note that guest accounts cannot be used to employ the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They must go to the in-game settings to bind them.

Once they have completed the linking procedure, they can use the redeem codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far