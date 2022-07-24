Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (24 July 2022): Get free diamonds, gun skins, and bundle today

Players have numerous methods to receive free items in Free Fire MAX. Among the best options available are the events and the redeem codes the developers occasionally release for the different servers of the game.
The redeem codes often emerge as the preferred choice by many individuals since they demand minimal effort from the users’ side. However, these also have their downsides, i.e., they operate only for a short period, after which they expire and cannot be used any further.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, gun skins and bundles (24 July 2022)
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Gun skins
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF10HXQBBH2J
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FU9CGS4Q9P4E
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may or may not function for some users due to expiry concerns and server restrictions.
Step-by-step guide: How to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes and earn free rewards
If gamers do not know how they can make use of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes, they can follow the steps outlined below to receive the rewards:
Step 1: To start the procedure, individuals must open a web browser and search for ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ This is the website the developers have created to enable the use of the redeem codes.
Click here to reach the game’s Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Upon landing on the website, users must sign in using any of the six login options they will find on their screen. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter are the different ones available.
Step 3: The redeem codes can subsequently be entered without any errors. Players can later hit the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the process.
A dialog box will show up, stating whether the redemption ended successfully or not.
Step 4: Finally, gamers can open Free Fire MAX on their devices and proceed to claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.
Individuals should note that guest accounts cannot be used to employ the redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They must go to the in-game settings to bind them.
Once they have completed the linking procedure, they can use the redeem codes.