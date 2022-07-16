Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (July 16, 2022): Claim free skin, emotes, and bundles

Players who do not wish to spend real money on diamonds to purchase cosmetics and other items in Free Fire MAX have numerous free alternatives to obtain the in-game items. One of the most notable methods for doing so involves using the redeem codes that developers release regularly.

The codes issued by the developers can offer free items such as skins, emotes, and even costume bundles. On certain special occasions, diamonds have also been provided by Garena through the redeem codes.

After players find an active code, they simply have to go to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it to complete the redemption process. This article lists a few redeem codes they can try using for free in-game rewards.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free skins, emotes, and bundles (July 16, 2022)

Skins

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF9MJ31CXKRG

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF10617KGUF9

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work for some players due to expiration and server constraints.

How to redeem codes in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players can complete the following steps to redeem free rewards in the game:

Step 1: Players should begin by opening any web browser and searching for the 'Rewards Redemption Site.' The developers have established this website for the usage of the redeem codes.

Players can click here to open the Rewards Redemption Site for the game.

Step 2: On the website, players should sign in using the platform associated with their in-game accounts to continue.

Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID are the different login methods available.

A total of six different login options are available on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Players need to keep in mind that it is not possible to redeem the codes using guest accounts. Thus, players with guest accounts in the game will need to link their accounts to one of the supported platforms to redeem free rewards.

Step 3: Players need to insert the redeem code into the text area on their screens. They should be careful and must not make errors while entering the code.

Users need to enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players need to click the 'Confirm' button to complete the process. A dialog box will appear, showing whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 5: If it was successful, players can claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section within Garena Free Fire MAX.

Generally, the rewards from the redeem codes are delivered instantly, but the entire process can take up to 24 hours in some cases.

