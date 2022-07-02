Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (July 2): Claim free diamonds, bundle, and more

Free Fire has been loaded with various exclusive cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more for players to enjoy in the game. These items are usually heavily demanded and loved by the game's community, and players generally wish to have the best collection in the game.

In most instances, players who want to acquire in-game cosmetics need to spend diamonds. However, some players do not wish to spend real money in the game and often look for alternative means that can reward items for free.

As a result, redeem codes have emerged as a savior for many players, and they provide the best method to obtain in-game rewards for free. In this article, a list of the latest codes has been provided.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, bundles, and more

These are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes that players can use for free rewards:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: Due to expiration and server constraints, these specific Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work for some users.

How to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes

The redemption procedure is quite straightforward and requires players to use the Rewards Redemption Site. They can complete the following steps to redeem codes and obtain rewards in the game:

Step 1: Players must visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

These are the six different login options available on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, players will be asked to sign in using a platform. They will have to use the one associated with their account/profile within the game.

Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID are the numerous login options offered on the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Enter the code and hit the confirm button to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players need to use the text field on the screen to enter the redeem code. They should exercise caution and must not make typing errors.

Step 4: Hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption. A dialog box mentioning the rewards and other specifics will appear on the screen if the redemption process is successful.

Go to the in-game mail section and claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players need to visit the in-game mail section to claim the free items.

It is important to note that players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code. They will have to link their accounts to become eligible for the redemption process.

